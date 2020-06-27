Video
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:28 AM
AL MP Ferdousi tests positive for Covid-19

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Ruling Awami League lawmaker for reserved seat for women Ferdousi Islam tested positive for COVID-19.
Ferdousi said that she got her report on Thursday and her family members, including her husband, son and daughter also had been suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.
She said that they all were taking treatment from home isolation at her NAM Bhavan flat. Including Ferdousi, at least 13 AL lawmakers and their family members, have so far tested positive.
They are Khandker Mosharraf Hossain for Faridpur-3, liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq for Gazipur-1, Mohammed Nasim for Sirajganj-1, Chittagong Hill Tracts affairs minister Bir Bahadur U Shwe Sing for Bandarban, M Abdus Shahid Maulvibazar-4, Moslem Uddin Ahmed for Chittagong-8, Shahiduzzaman Sarker for Naogaon-2, Mohammad Ebadul Karim for Brahmanbaria-5, Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury for Chittagong-16, Faridul Hoque Khan Dulal for Jamalpur-2, Enamul Haque for Rajshahi-4 and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza for Narail-2.    -Agencies









