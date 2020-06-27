Quader asks BNP to stop blame game over C-19





"…if the government has any mistake in dealing with coronavirus crisis, you (BNP leaders) should help the government identify it," he said while addressing a virtual press briefing on contemporary affairs from his official residence.

Quader, also Road transport and Bridges Minister, said since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, BNP has been criticising the government, but not playing a responsible role as a political party.

He said this is not the time for doing politics as now the only politics is to stop coronavirus infection and save the lives of people.









Asking BNP leaders to stop falsehood and help the government address the ongoing coronavirus crisis, he said: "As per the expectation of people, you (BNP leaders) should play a responsible role to this end."

From the very beginning of this crisis, Quader said, the government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been working restlessly to prevent infections, expand medical networks, procure safety equipment and protect the helpless and jobless people despite having various limitations. -BSS



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday urged BNP to stop blame game over Covid-19."…if the government has any mistake in dealing with coronavirus crisis, you (BNP leaders) should help the government identify it," he said while addressing a virtual press briefing on contemporary affairs from his official residence.Quader, also Road transport and Bridges Minister, said since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, BNP has been criticising the government, but not playing a responsible role as a political party.He said this is not the time for doing politics as now the only politics is to stop coronavirus infection and save the lives of people.Asking BNP leaders to stop falsehood and help the government address the ongoing coronavirus crisis, he said: "As per the expectation of people, you (BNP leaders) should play a responsible role to this end."From the very beginning of this crisis, Quader said, the government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been working restlessly to prevent infections, expand medical networks, procure safety equipment and protect the helpless and jobless people despite having various limitations. -BSS