Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:27 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Four Rohingya robbers killed in ‘gunfight’

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

COX's BAZAR, June 26: Four suspected Rohingya robbers were killed in a 'gunfight' with police in Teknaf upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Bashir, Hamid, Rafiq and Roinga.
M Iqbal Hossain, additional superintendent of Cox's Bazar Police, said the gunfight took place in Hoaikong hilly area in the afternoon. He said a police team, acting on a tip-off, raided the area to catch infamous robber Abdul Hakim.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das of Teknaf Police Station said police raided Hoaikong areas at around 10:30am to arrest infamous robber Abdul Hakim.
Sensing the presence of the police team, the gang opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate.
"At one stage, the robbers retreated into hills. Police later found four injured robbers on the scene and took them to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor pronounced them dead." The OC said. "
Police recovered 40,000 Yaba pills and four weapons from the spot, the OC added.




On March2 this year, seven suspected members of a Rohingya robber gang were killed in a 'gunfight' with members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on a hill in Teknaf upazila.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg General Hospital upgraded to 300-bed for Covid-19 patients
Husband, father-in-law remanded
Marine mammals dying in their dozens in Bangladesh
AL MP Ferdousi tests positive for Covid-19
Quader asks BNP to stop blame game over C-19
Four Rohingya robbers killed in ‘gunfight’
Despite high tariff call drops bugging people
Floods loom over eight northern districts


Latest News
Pabna Hospital faces manifold problems: Lack of facilities for corona treatment
Mother slaughters baby in Bhola fearing poverty
West Indies coach Simmons has no worries over Holder’ niggle’
Millions more could die in possible second coronavirus wave: WHO
Funding gap risks pushing Yemeni children to brink of starvation
Two trucks of govt wheat seized in Satkhira: Four held
371 containers of goods to be auctioned at Ctg Port on June 30
China may run coronavirus vaccine trial in Bangladesh
DPS STS School Dhaka celebrates 1st online graduation ceremony
Two minor girls drown in Noakhali
Most Read News
BB Adviser Allah Malik Kazemi dies of COVID-19
Bangladesh reports 40 more virus deaths in 24 hrs
Man held with huge amount of hemp in Bogura
Proposed budget ignored the capital market
Bangladesh may have already crossed the peak
Mercantile Bank VC dies of coronavirus
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
4 suspected Rohingya robbers killed in 'gunfight' with police
Three people run over by train, die at Kuril
Sahara Khatun again taken to ICU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft