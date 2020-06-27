Four Rohingya robbers killed in ‘gunfight’





The deceased were identified as Bashir, Hamid, Rafiq and Roinga.

M Iqbal Hossain, additional superintendent of Cox's Bazar Police, said the gunfight took place in Hoaikong hilly area in the afternoon. He said a police team, acting on a tip-off, raided the area to catch infamous robber Abdul Hakim.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das of Teknaf Police Station said police raided Hoaikong areas at around 10:30am to arrest infamous robber Abdul Hakim.

Sensing the presence of the police team, the gang opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate.

"At one stage, the robbers retreated into hills. Police later found four injured robbers on the scene and took them to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor pronounced them dead." The OC said. "

Police recovered 40,000 Yaba pills and four weapons from the spot, the OC added.









On March2 this year, seven suspected members of a Rohingya robber gang were killed in a 'gunfight' with members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on a hill in Teknaf upazila.





