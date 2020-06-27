Video
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:27 AM
Despite high tariff call drops bugging people

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Shaikh Shahrukh

Despite high tariff people are experiencing low quality mobile phone service including 'call drops'.
Of the telecom operators, Grameenphone began to charge on their app Tk64 for 100-minute talk time which was previously Tk58 for the same period.
Talking to the Daily Observer, a Grameenphone user named Mehedey Hasan Rony said after the declaration of the budget I saw call charge rate increasing whereas, the approval should come into effect from 1 July.
Being the GP's first time user it's too much for me to tolerate such robbery. The government should do something, he added.
Meanwhile, the telecom regulator Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) directed all operators not to implement new tariff before passing the finance bill in parliament on June 30.  
Meanwhile, the telecom regulator issued a set of conditions to limit the country's largest telecom operator Grameenphone's business activities.
Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) imposed the conditions while referring to the operator as a significant market power (SMP), reads the letter sent to Grameenphone on Sunday last.
As part of the instructions, the regulatory authority has reduced the mobile number portability (MNP) lock-in period for GP which will be effective from July 1.
So any GP subscribers can now switch to another operator after 60 days of subscription. It is 90 days for the subscribers of other operators, though.
Also, taking approval for all existing and new services, packages and offers have been made mandatory for the largest operator.
Earlier, on May 11, three other operators including the second-largest operator Robi Axiata Limited made an allegation to the BTRC saying: "Grameenphone was taking advantage of the Covid-19 situation and implementing marketing strategies in the name of corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts."




On May 8, Grameenphone announced five new initiatives worth Tk100 crore including a 10 crore free minutes for its 1 crore identified prepaid customers.


