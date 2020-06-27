Video
Letter To the Editor

Stop using onetime plastic items

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Dear Sir

After remaining close for more than two months, all the businesses as well as tea shops are being reopened. However, tea & coffee are being served in disposable plastic cups in almost all the shops to prevent infection. The use of one-time plastic materials has increased in almost all restaurants. In addition, drinking water, juice, edible oil, sweets etc are already being marketed in plastic bottles and containers. According to the researchers, the various ingredients used to make plastic materials, especially phthalates, are quite harmful to the human body. These chemicals are one of the leading causes of serious diseases such as hormone loss, fatigue, decreased brain function, respiratory problems, kidney and liver problems and breast cancer. Moreover, these plastics are not perishable and pose a threat to the natural environment and biodiversity.





Earlier this year, the high court directed to stop the use of one-time plastic materials in hotels, motels and restaurants within a year. Also under existing environmental protection laws, the use of plastic materials is strictly prohibited. But due to public unawareness, easy availability and lack of proper supervision of the administration, the use of plastics that are harmful to public health and environment is increasing day by day. Attention of the authorities concerned on the above matter is expected.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



