

Effects of Covid-19 on environmen



Different courtiers are relentlessly trying to take steps so that it does not spread among people. The governments are saying to their people to stay in the house and maintain social distance. Even though preventive methods are decreasing the life standard of people and world economy has been facing stagnancy, environment has started taking new breath.



China which is known as one of the world's worst offender regarding emission of carbon dioxide has seen improvement. In February, the air quality of china improved 21.5 per cent more than it did in February 2019. In our country a huge number of nomadic crabs have seen in Kuakata Beach, Patuakhali which is a rare thing. Not just this, we heard the news of dolphin which have seen swimming in Cox's Bazar seashore. There are several good news regarding environment have heard in different parts of the world. The main reason of this news is people are staying at home and are not performing activities harmful to environment.



It may not continue like this because people will not stay home for long time. They have already started to come out because countries are lifting lockdown, and slowly the worldwide lockdown will over. The situation will get back like previous and the world will again start to get back its economy, adopt different development policy no matter what it costs to the environment.



Have we ever thought what we will do with this development which posed threat to environment that makes difficult to live for the future generations.



Nowadays, a new term "sustainable development" is getting popular in the world. This means the resources will be used in a way that it will ensure the needs of the present and as well as the future generations. The problem is that the policymakers do not think much about the relation of development with this sustainability. It has seen among the business people to consider this as a wrong concept and take development plans without thinking its effect on the environment. In the world many acts which are affecting the environment but acceptable only because of making money. If we take developing countries as an example we can see that things like deforestation are allowed because it is providing urbanization and as well as money.



It is the developed countries which development activities have incurred irreparable damage to environment decades after decades and have brought the environment in this crisis situation. With the developed countries, the developing and least developed countries have also joined the club to harm the environment. The reason is the developing and least developed countries are dependent excessively on their own natural resources.



These countries are using their soil, water and forest for their development. They have not many alternative options, so they are using them indiscriminately and as a result, those limited resources are getting destroyed. On the other side, these countries also want to be developed countries.



The economic development of these countries also needs to be ensured, otherwise it would not possible to stop environmental destruction. The non-environment friendly world trade is another reason for this environmental destruction. The developed countries need to do environment supportive trade and also make the market flexible for developing and least developed countries to enter, so that these countries need not to destroy their own natural resources.



On the other side, the developed countries are trying to save their environments by exporting environmental hazardous to the developing countries territories. They are shifting dirty industries like ship breaking, electronic and chemical waste dumping to these countries. The ships enter into developing countries to dump hazardous toxic wastes. These wastes and chemicals are so deadly that it causes serious damage to human health which can lead to death.



Such kind of dumping endangers the wildlife and water environment. Cheap labour, environmental laws and intention of saving country's environment make the developed countries do this kind of activities. These dirty industries are making rich to many people and give a good impact on the economy. But in long run, both the environment and economy will suffer.



The sustainable development where the environment will not harm cannot be possible without the participation of related every stakeholder. The reason is everyone has something to contribute. The environment and development are connected with natural resources. For that the local community's participation is necessary. Their tradition, knowledge and experience will help to achieve sustainable development practically.



The world will be normal like before the pandemic and there will be lots of changes. The Covid-19 has clearly shown the faults in the world system. It is difficult to say how much priority will get the environment in the upcoming days. We have to remember it is the environment where we all exist. If the environment is destroyed our existence will be also extinct. So the world must continue its development activities by keeping environment safe. The developed countries must understand this and should participate in this sustainable development together with developing and least developed countries.

The writer is an LL.M student of North South University















