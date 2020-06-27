Understanding science: Information vs hoax







It had started with the one in February, alleging that 5G cellular networks are responsible for spreading the coronavirus! And earlier last month, we saw probably the foremost 'strike hard and true' hit conspiracy video of the COVID-19 era. This documentary on Youtube named Plandemic was an interview of Dr Judy Mikovits, introducing her as one of the most accomplished scientists of her generation. She claimed that wearing the mask activates one's own viruses, Vero E6, the cell line for culturing coronavirus was originated in a US military laboratory and recently transferred to Wuhan, and the actual causal agent of COVID-19 isn't SARS-CoV-2, it's a retrovirus-contaminant in influenza vaccinations given in 2013-2014.



Dr Mikovits was never widely known in the scientific community until she co-authored a 'Science' paper in 2009, claiming Xenotropic murine leukemia virus-related virus (XMRV) as an apparently novel human pathogen and linked to chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). Over the next two years, researchers found the paper was erroneous, falsely claimed, and eventually retracted from the journal. Since 2012 she hasn't published anything, but began to promote propaganda about her false hypothesis, 'deadlier viruses might transfer via vaccination process'.



In March, she published a book, 'Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science'--billed as the truth about decades of public health research fraud and vaccine cover-ups. Soon after, in this 26-minute Plandemic video, she again accused, Dr Fauci, the head of the U.S National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had directed a cover up, paid off big time, and was responsible for millions of deaths during the early years of the HIV/AIDS pandemic.



This video was quickly seized upon by anti-vaxxer groups around the world, generating more than 8 million views in no time via Facebook and YouTube before it was grounded. However, people meanwhile downloaded it, and continued to post modified versions of the original one to avoid being flagged. Her book was also out of stock in less than a month on Amazon. And now this 62-year-old discredited scientist became the new star of virus disinformation with 170K Twitter followers and counting.



Heartiest thanks to all the independent fact checkers and doctors who made videos debunking her claims step by step. Unfortunately, it wasn't the only piece of hoax about COVID-19 that became a blockbuster or likely won't be the last one. Especially in Bangladesh, we keep seeing this type of misinformation repeatedly coming from doctors, professors, self-educated scientists, and I don't even want to mention those thankuni Kabirajs. For instance, during the initial stage of this outbreak, a Facebook video from a Bangladeshi doctor went viral where he claimed, SARS-CoV-2 would not be effective above 23-degree Celsius temperature. This video alone made millions of Bangladeshi people completely reluctant about the severity, as they already believed in the hoax. Few days later, a professor in Microbiology suggested inhaling 70% ethanol vapor as a COVID-19 treatment!



And these hoaxes go on! Hence when the next one comes; we should need to be more careful about taking information and distinguish it from the misinformation. Here's what we can do:



1. Look before you leap: Nowadays, researchers all over the world are well connected to each other via social media. Hence, literally nothing goes 'overlooked' by the scientific community. Keep an eye open if you see/read any new information that contradicts proven scientific theories, be sure, other researchers will endorse its authenticity within a few days.



2. Cross checking: Sometimes it's hard to rationalize thyself when it comes from a reputed person (e.g. Plandemic), especially under a trying situation like COVID-19. Cross checking with similar designated persons should give the right indication in these cases. Many Facebook/Twitter based groups and pages, run by the scientific community are voluntarily helping people with accurate information and guidelines. In case of doubt, shoot your question in any of these groups, you will be well guided.



3. Educated young be the light bearer: Often seen, older people tend to ask the educated young family members about current situations or updates. Young ones should be vigilant before sharing anything with their loved ones. Just remember, your whole family is counting on you, and do not fail them.



4. Don't be your own doctor: Taking medicine without proper guidance is always dangerous and can be fatal. Several medicines like dexamethasone, Remdesivir, Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine have received an emergency use authorization from FDA for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. However, that doesn't mean anyone can take it without checking with a physician first.



5. Avoiding homeopathic or ayurvedic medicine: Accomplishment of modern science has been tremendous in fighting deadly pandemics and fatal diseases. Unfortunately, it could not bolster confidence in a certain group of people who often prefer homeopathic or ayurvedic medicine for any treatment. Having faith in modern science would increase the chance of our well-being.



6. Developing a critical mindset: Statistics say, nearly 60% of fake news is too good to be true. Thus, a little critical perspective can help us to figure out the credibility of any news.



"We're not just fighting an epidemic; we're fighting an infodemic", said TedrosAdhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general, WHO. They even launched a platform aimed to combat misinformation around COVID-19. Our mainstream media is trying hard to provide correct information to mass people, and alternative media has its share too. Together we should step up and do our part in fighting the hoaxes, because no one is safe until everyone is safe.

Tariqul Tareq is a PhD candidate, the Pennsylvania State University, USA and Utsho Ali Haider, PhD candidate, Heidelberg University, Germany

















