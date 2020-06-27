Is globalisation dead amid Covid-19?



ASM Anam Ullah



What is globalisation, and how does it work? This at least not a new phrase for some of us who deal with it or are somewhat interested in the global political and trade system? In short, it is a political and business dogma that was expressed in the aftermath of World War II. Some scholars have depicted globalisation since the fourteenth century, and some have found the relationship of globalisation with even the colonialism.



Karl Marx's Communist Manifesto and the first volume of Capital also depicted globalisation from another angle. Marx characterised globalisation as internationalisation. The internationalisation of capital is characterised by the spatial expansion of capitalism into a non-capitalist social structure. The most quoted passages from the Manifesto in this regard are as follows:



"The need of a constantly expanding market for its products chases the bourgeoisie over the whole surface of the globe. It must nestle everywhere, establish connections everywhere. The bourgeoisie has through its exploitation of the world market, given a cosmopolitan character to production and consumption in every country. In place of the old local and national seclusion and self-sufficiency,we have intercourse in every direction, universal interdependence of nations..."



The Manifesto thus considers the formation of the world market and the process related to the modern state. In other words, the internationalisation of capital has at least an inherent political dimension to the account here. The role of the state is involved.The same is true of the final division of the first tranche of capital over primitive collection and colonisation, where Marx explicitly emphasises the active role of the state in land acquisition. He protected the people of the land and private property on the land by calling it a 'bloody law against confiscation'. In both cases, the internationalisation of capital is seen as a process involving the political role of the state.



Since the 1980s, most developing countries have opened their doors to foreign direct investment, putting their sovereignty at risk. The above statement accurately reflects the current market trends in the world where capital accumulation is a common occurrence. As globalisation has brought changes in most cases through cultural, personal and technologies, most developing countries have moved away from their original identity and stability by adopting these offered by the multinationals.According to scholars, globalisation is a process that incites exploitation in the name of job creation and income equalities around the world.



According to American writer Thomas Friedman, "globalisation as the inexorable integration of markets, transportation systems, and communication systems to a degree never witnessed before - in a way that is enabling corporations, countries, and individuals to reach around the world farther, faster, deeper, and cheaper than ever before, and in a way that is enabling the world to enter into corporations, countries, and individuals farther, faster, deeper, and cheaper than ever before".



According to Friedman, however, everyone more or less affected by this new system, but not everyone benefits from it. What he says is not by a long shot, so the more it spreads, the more it produces a reaction from people who are overwhelmed by it. Unable to assemble or keep up with its demands.Friedman's statement rightly shows that the world has changed over the past few decades through the changes of our socio-economic livelihoods. Globalisation, however, undoubtedly presents an example of exploitation around the world, which academic discourse is inevitable.



Now the question remains, despite the positive and negative aspects of globalisation, whether it still exists during COVID-19?One of the things driven by the COVID-19 outbreak is the global nature of the supply chain, especially the supply chains connecting China and the United States. Tom Derry, chief executive of the Institute for Supply Management, explains, "You have to understand that there is almost no industrial sector - and when I say that, I mean manufacturing and non-manufacturing - that the United States do not depend on China." Only time will tell how the epidemic will change in supply chain types and what impact it will have on globalisation in general.



Clearly, despite the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on supply chains and the global economy thatstill kept the world so connected is clear. However, a McKinsey Global Institute study published last year found that globalisation is changing. According to the report, globalisation is in the midst of a transformation.The report denotes that there are three reasons explain these changes: the growing demand in China's internal market and the rest of the developing world, which enables these countries to make more use of their products; and the impact of new technology.

Nevertheless, research shows whether you like it or not; globalisation is certainly not dead as of now; it looks a little different, that's all. The outbreak of COVID-19 is likely to accelerate this transformation. Analysts at McKinsey put it this way, "public debate about trade is often about restoring the past rather than looking to the future. Understanding how the changing landscape is shifting to a mix of countries, organisations and workers that stand to gain in the next era will help policymakers and business leaders prepare for the next chapter of globalisation and the opportunities and challenges it will present".



At the COVID-19 event, supply chains became more active in the domestic market as demand for household use increased significantly. Also, supply chains are more focused on the region than the current global platform.According to the current market situation, the supply chain has slowed down a bit, which was mostly driven by the COVID-19 event, but it is still very active.



Keynesianism suggests various macroeconomic theories about how in the short run - and especially during recessions - economic output can be strongly influenced by aggregate demand. So, we shall be experienced with some low demand in the market, of course, in some industries, but it will reform its chains and would get back to the normal mode of productions sooner or later.



When we go to the Australian supermarket where thousands of products are imported from abroad, and it shows that the country is somewhat connected with the rest of the world.Thus, we can get logical proof of mobility of supply chains; it means globalisation is not dead. Remember, the horrors of World War II led to a resurgence of trade with America's allies. The destruction of people and resources in the war did not help the U.S. economy, but this renewed trade has.

The writer is an Australian Academic























