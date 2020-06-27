

Unemployment, poverty looms large According to a news report of this news daily, around 13 percent people have become unemployed in the country due to Covid-19 pandemic. The survey to have revealed this fact was conducted by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS). The survey titled "Coping with COVID -19 and Individual Responses: Findings from a Large Online Survey" was conducted on 30,000 people covering all divisions and districts. And that's not all - a separate report suggested that Bangladesh will have 16.4 million new poor in 2020 as the incomes of working class in urban and rural areas have sharply fallen.

In a country of negligible social protection, the findings are worrying. Even more worrying is that the jobless percentage may get higher for almost no scope in new job creation. There have been noticeable flaws in the government's policymaking and implementation of social safety net programmes. These weaknesses are now glaringly apparent as more and more people are losing their income source and having to spend their days in extreme hardship.



The point, however, stopgap measures such as urgent stimulus packages, relief distribution will not address the needs of the poor in the long run. Our policy makers must come forward to formulate effective policies for long term solutions. The government also needs to bring out reforms in its "Targeted social protection schemes" as they have largely failed to aid the poor and lower income groups. Markedly , politicisation and rampant corruption have riddled our social safety nets.











We believe, registering informal groups and bring them under formal mechanisms could be an effective way to ensure that the millions of individuals in the informal sector and those outside any formal coverage can also benefit from government relief. It is also crucial to monitor the stimulus packages to make sure that those who need it the most are benefitted.

Most importantly, the ones who have become jobless, triggered by the pandemic need urgent support. Re-employing them in their respective sectors will be a challenge, but it must be ensured that these affected victims sustains in parallel with the mounting death and infection rates. Alternative livelihoods for the jobless can also be considered.



To finish with, this is not any conventional crisis that will heal any time soon, so it is important for the government to introduce insurance schemes. Our people in power must find out ways to work with entrepreneurs and industries to protect the job of millions vulnerable and unprotected workers therefore, setting or expanding systems to enrol workers into unemployment insurance schemes with varying levels of contributions. In a country of negligible social protection, the findings are worrying. Even more worrying is that the jobless percentage may get higher for almost no scope in new job creation. There have been noticeable flaws in the government's policymaking and implementation of social safety net programmes. These weaknesses are now glaringly apparent as more and more people are losing their income source and having to spend their days in extreme hardship.The point, however, stopgap measures such as urgent stimulus packages, relief distribution will not address the needs of the poor in the long run. Our policy makers must come forward to formulate effective policies for long term solutions. The government also needs to bring out reforms in its "Targeted social protection schemes" as they have largely failed to aid the poor and lower income groups. Markedly , politicisation and rampant corruption have riddled our social safety nets.We believe, registering informal groups and bring them under formal mechanisms could be an effective way to ensure that the millions of individuals in the informal sector and those outside any formal coverage can also benefit from government relief. It is also crucial to monitor the stimulus packages to make sure that those who need it the most are benefitted.Most importantly, the ones who have become jobless, triggered by the pandemic need urgent support. Re-employing them in their respective sectors will be a challenge, but it must be ensured that these affected victims sustains in parallel with the mounting death and infection rates. Alternative livelihoods for the jobless can also be considered.To finish with, this is not any conventional crisis that will heal any time soon, so it is important for the government to introduce insurance schemes. Our people in power must find out ways to work with entrepreneurs and industries to protect the job of millions vulnerable and unprotected workers therefore, setting or expanding systems to enrol workers into unemployment insurance schemes with varying levels of contributions.