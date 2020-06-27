

â€˜Save now, stay laterâ€™ at The Westin Dhaka

Along with The Westin Dhaka, a variety of exciting holiday destinations are available, with over 90 hotels to choose from across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Guests can opt for any of the following offerings, coupled with the flexibility to modify their reservation at any point in time. Whatever the kind of holiday you plan next, with Marriott you will find safe environs, first-class amenities and distinctive service.

Guest can use code ADR and choose from any of the offers while booking their stay via Marriott.com: Minimum 30 per cent off on the room rate across all hotels, Stay 2 nights and pay for 1 night and also Stay 3 nights and pay for 2 nights.

In recognition of the current scenario, guests can request for contact-less room check-in along with convenience of paying digitally. Marriott International believes foremost in the health and safety of every guest and has in place enhanced hygiene & sanitization practices across all their hotels. We look forward to welcoming you back!















