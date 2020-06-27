Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:26 AM
latest
Home Life & Style

â€˜Save now, stay laterâ€™ at The Westin Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Life & Style Desk

â€˜Save now, stay laterâ€™ at The Westin Dhaka

â€˜Save now, stay laterâ€™ at The Westin Dhaka

Marriott International announces the launch of a steal deal. A limited time offer curated specially for their hotels across South Asia. Guests can avail any of the 3 complimentary offers while making their bookings till June 30, 2020. Whether booking for leisure or business, guests can avail their stays from June 1, 2020 until June 30, 2021. Making the deal sweeter, one can earn Marriott Bonvoy™ points with the booking of each stay.
Along with The Westin Dhaka, a variety of exciting holiday destinations are available, with over 90 hotels to choose from across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Guests can opt for any of the following offerings, coupled with the flexibility to modify their reservation at any point in time. Whatever the kind of holiday you plan next, with Marriott you will find safe environs, first-class amenities and distinctive service.
Guest can use code ADR and choose from any of the offers while booking their stay via Marriott.com: Minimum 30 per cent off on the room rate across all hotels, Stay 2 nights and pay for 1 night and also Stay 3 nights and pay for 2 nights.
In recognition of the current scenario, guests can request for contact-less room check-in along with convenience of paying digitally. Marriott International believes foremost in the health and safety of every guest and has in place enhanced hygiene & sanitization practices across all their hotels. We look forward to welcoming you back!









Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Recipe
â€˜Save now, stay laterâ€™ at The Westin Dhaka
'Smart Hospital' launches  Telemedicine App
Safe grocery shopping @ super shop during Covid-19 pandemic
Turn microwave on, spice up dining experience
Elixir for boosting immunity and defeating Covid-19
Amari Dhaka launches new safety, hygiene measure called ONYX Clean
Purchase mango through online


Latest News
Pabna Hospital faces manifold problems: Lack of facilities for corona treatment
Mother slaughters baby in Bhola fearing poverty
West Indies coach Simmons has no worries over Holderâ€™ niggleâ€™
Millions more could die in possible second coronavirus wave: WHO
Funding gap risks pushing Yemeni children to brink of starvation
Two trucks of govt wheat seized in Satkhira: Four held
371 containers of goods to be auctioned at Ctg Port on June 30
China may run coronavirus vaccine trial in Bangladesh
DPS STS School Dhaka celebrates 1st online graduation ceremony
Two minor girls drown in Noakhali
Most Read News
BB Adviser Allah Malik Kazemi dies of COVID-19
Bangladesh reports 40 more virus deaths in 24 hrs
Man held with huge amount of hemp in Bogura
Proposed budget ignored the capital market
Bangladesh may have already crossed the peak
Mercantile Bank VC dies of coronavirus
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
4 suspected Rohingya robbers killed in 'gunfight' with police
Three people run over by train, die at Kuril
Sahara Khatun again taken to ICU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft