

'Smart Hospital' launches Telemedicine App

Any relevant team member of hospital or clinic can download the app from play store and will able to initiate own Telemedicine consultation services within ten minutes. The healthcare service provider can provide outpatient, inpatient and follow-up consultations by using this telemedicine solution. The specialist physician will be able to provide telemedicine consultation from remote location without physical presence at the hospital or clinic.

Fakhrul Hasan, Chief Operating Officer, HelloDoctor.Asia stated that more than one decade we are working for promoting cost effective and quality telemedicine technology. In 2019, HelloDoctor.Asia has been received national award for their telemedicine technology. We already launched web based telemedicine platform for consultation service management.

Hospital or clinic can download for providing telemedicine services through 'Smart Hospital' app from https://bit.ly/Hospital-App Link .





























