Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:26 AM
latest
Home Life & Style

This Week

'Smart Hospital' launches  Telemedicine App

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Life & Style Desk

'Smart Hospital' launches  Telemedicine App

'Smart Hospital' launches  Telemedicine App

In COVID-19 pandemic situation the healthcare delivery system has been interrupted. Many specialist physicians do not physically attend their chamber considering the personal health risk. On the other hand, many patients are not visiting doctor's chamber frequently for different vulnerabilities. Considering the above circumstances 'Smart Hospital' telemedicine app has been launched by 'HelloDoctor.Asia' for connecting the patient, doctor and healthcare center.
Any relevant team member of hospital or clinic can download the app from play store and will able to initiate own Telemedicine consultation services within ten minutes. The healthcare service provider can provide outpatient, inpatient and follow-up consultations by using this telemedicine solution.  The specialist physician will be able to provide telemedicine consultation from remote location without physical presence at the hospital or clinic.
Fakhrul Hasan, Chief Operating Officer, HelloDoctor.Asia stated that more than one decade we are working for promoting cost effective and quality telemedicine technology. In 2019, HelloDoctor.Asia has been received national award for their telemedicine technology. We already launched web based telemedicine platform for consultation service management.
Hospital or clinic can download for providing telemedicine services through 'Smart Hospital' app from https://bit.ly/Hospital-App Link .
















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
‘Save now, stay later’ at The Westin Dhaka
'Smart Hospital' launches  Telemedicine App
Safe grocery shopping @ super shop during Covid-19 pandemic
Turn microwave on, spice up dining experience
Elixir for boosting immunity and defeating Covid-19
Amari Dhaka launches new safety, hygiene measure called ONYX Clean
Purchase mango through online


Latest News
Pabna Hospital faces manifold problems: Lack of facilities for corona treatment
Mother slaughters baby in Bhola fearing poverty
West Indies coach Simmons has no worries over Holder’ niggle’
Millions more could die in possible second coronavirus wave: WHO
Funding gap risks pushing Yemeni children to brink of starvation
Two trucks of govt wheat seized in Satkhira: Four held
371 containers of goods to be auctioned at Ctg Port on June 30
China may run coronavirus vaccine trial in Bangladesh
DPS STS School Dhaka celebrates 1st online graduation ceremony
Two minor girls drown in Noakhali
Most Read News
BB Adviser Allah Malik Kazemi dies of COVID-19
Bangladesh reports 40 more virus deaths in 24 hrs
Man held with huge amount of hemp in Bogura
Proposed budget ignored the capital market
Bangladesh may have already crossed the peak
Mercantile Bank VC dies of coronavirus
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
4 suspected Rohingya robbers killed in 'gunfight' with police
Three people run over by train, die at Kuril
Sahara Khatun again taken to ICU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft