

Hair care during lockdown

For most people, however, it is not a holiday. They are working from home and trying to manage children and household chores at the same time. Needless to say, given such a hectic schedule, it is often possible to miss out on hair care. It is, therefore, important that we take care of our hair and take some time out for hair treatment that can make our hair healthy.

This article takes a look at how to take care of hair during coronavirus lockdown, what are the hair treatments one can indulge in and what sort of food is good for hair. Keeping these in mind will surely make your hair healthy and enable you to #StayHomeInStyle.

Keep your hair healthy

Managing and taking care of hair, especially at home, is important. While it is true that you are protected from the dust and pollution of the outdoors, it is important that you regularly brush, oil and wash your hair to keep it smooth and healthy.

There are a few hair care tips that you must keep in mind to keep hair healthy, whether you are indoors or outdoors:

Brush your hair

Brushing your hair regularly results in super smooth locks. Experts say that you must brush your hair at least twice a day - once during the morning before you head out of your bedroom door and once at night before you go off to sleep. Brushing your hair with a wide-toothed comb keeps your hair healthy and tangle-free.

This enables you to style your hair the way you want. During a lockdown, when you are cooped up at home, it is important that you do not skip on brushing. Take some time out every day to brush your hair to keep it smooth and silky.

Wash your hair

Whoever told you not to wash your hair regularly must be joking. Washing your hair strands with a mild shampoo will help you keep your hair and scalp free from dirt and grime. Even during lockdown, when you are staying at home, your hair may get dirty from the pollutants that get circulated inside your homes.

Smoke from stove fire and cooking may also damage your hair. As such, it is advisable that you wash your hair at least 3-4 days a week with a mild shampoo and follow it up with a conditioner.

Oil your hair

Hair oil gives you the essential nourishment your hair follicles need. Cold pressed oils, which can retain the essential nutrients, are the best. Choose from cold pressed, extra-virgin olive or coconut oils for the best results. Also you should gently massage your scalp with oil to improve blood circulation and promote hair growth.

Especially during a lockdown, when you have nowhere to go and have some free time in your hand, you must ask someone to massage oil gently on your scalp. Regular oil massage for a few weeks is shown to have significantly improved hair growth.

Tie up your hair

Open, messy hair attracts dust and pollutants even while you are staying at home during a lockdown. The air that circulates in your home may not be as clean as you thought. It is full of dust particles, pollen, dander, dust mites and other harmful pollutants.

Open hair may attract these pollutants and make your hair even drier and frizzy. As such, it is better to tie your hair up in a neat bun even at home. If your hair is too short, you still might want to tie it up in a small ponytail.

Hair care routine

* Experts suggest that having a good hair care routine may help people solve common hair issues, such as tangled hair, messy hair, split ends, hair breakage and hair fall. Having a good hair care routine is a lifestyle choice that many can easily adapt to.

* All it needs is a keeping aside a few minutes of the day for your hair care. Like any healthy routine, be it working out or healthy eating, hair care needs dedication and a few, simple and easy steps:

* Every morning, brush your hair carefully with a comb for a couple of minutes. This helps in getting rid of any tangle that might have taken place while you were asleep. Brushing also helps in improving blood circulation in the scalp that promotes hair growth.









* Wash your hair before you step out. Using a mild shampoo, preferably organic and without artificial ingredients, is the best for washing your hair strands. They remove the dust and grime and help in making your hair smooth and silky.

* After washing your hair, make sure that your hair is completely dry. Then tie your hair into a neat bun or a knot. This helps in keeping the hair in place, thereby helping you to avoid tangles.

* If you are stepping out in the open or venturing out in a dusty area, make sure that your head is covered in a scarf. This will help your hair strands avoid dust and pollution.

