

Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic

A rising Fashion House became very well known for their exceptional collection & prompt services.

Few years ago, after completing Masters in Pharmacy Mrs Sharifunnahar Smrity, CEO of Orange Fashion BD, started working in the Product Management Department of The White Horse Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

During her corporate life, she comprehended that there's scope for other ways of earning. As entrepreneurship is a constructive way. Having a background of Pharmacy, while most people targets to set up a Pharmaceutical industry; it requires huge investments. She felt like she needed to do something of her own that relates to the favor of women opportunities, which lead to establish a clothing line.

With constant support of her husband and family, primarily she selected the area and started with a showroom with imported women outfits during the starting of 2019. At the beginning the responses were very slow as the fashion related business has already been emigrated to online platform. Incorporating sales and marketing into the online arena proved to be a huge success.

Orange Fashion launched it's first business outlet at Uttara, Dhaka. Then gradually expanded it on another outlet at Keranigonj, the 3rd one is being planned to open in Modhupur, Tangail. Right now, 18 staffs are working there. For eid, customers can order online and get their desired products within 2 working days. A dedicated delivery team ensures that.

Mrs. Smrity dreams of multiplying more outlets and do chains shop countrywide. Because she believes Prioritizing own thinking is a must to furnish our own dreams if we want to serve people.

















E-commerce proved to be of so much help for the people in ahead of Eid as the country is under lockdown due to the Covid-19 crisis.A rising Fashion House became very well known for their exceptional collection & prompt services.Few years ago, after completing Masters in Pharmacy Mrs Sharifunnahar Smrity, CEO of Orange Fashion BD, started working in the Product Management Department of The White Horse Pharmaceuticals Ltd.During her corporate life, she comprehended that there's scope for other ways of earning. As entrepreneurship is a constructive way. Having a background of Pharmacy, while most people targets to set up a Pharmaceutical industry; it requires huge investments. She felt like she needed to do something of her own that relates to the favor of women opportunities, which lead to establish a clothing line.With constant support of her husband and family, primarily she selected the area and started with a showroom with imported women outfits during the starting of 2019. At the beginning the responses were very slow as the fashion related business has already been emigrated to online platform. Incorporating sales and marketing into the online arena proved to be a huge success.Orange Fashion launched it's first business outlet at Uttara, Dhaka. Then gradually expanded it on another outlet at Keranigonj, the 3rd one is being planned to open in Modhupur, Tangail. Right now, 18 staffs are working there. For eid, customers can order online and get their desired products within 2 working days. A dedicated delivery team ensures that.Mrs. Smrity dreams of multiplying more outlets and do chains shop countrywide. Because she believes Prioritizing own thinking is a must to furnish our own dreams if we want to serve people.