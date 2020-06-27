Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:25 AM
latest
Home Book Review

The Ant and the Grasshopper  

W. Somerset Maugham

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Reviewed by Nazrul Islam

The Ant and the Grasshopper  

The Ant and the Grasshopper  

What we think to happen naturally does not happen, but its opposite takes place. A good-natured man will live a happy and prosperous life, but an ill-natured man will face various sufferings. But in real life we see that a man who cultivates the good qualities like honesty, frugality, piety, sincerity is not happy. But a man who does the opposite lives a life of comfort and happiness. In the story 'The Ant and the Grasshopper', W. Somerset Maugham puts forward a moral that is based on the observation of life and by contrast shows that it does not correspond to life.
 
His experiences in the hospital where he treated the poor inspired his first novel 'Liza of Lambeth' (1897). Maugham wrote more than 200 stories which were published in various collections.

In this book titled, "65 Short Stories Complete & Unabridged", there are sixty-five stories written by W. Somerset Maugham. Among them, the story 'The Ant and the Grasshopper' is at number four. This story was the title of a special kind of story called the fable. The happening in the story is that George Ramsay and Tom Ramsay were brothers- George elder and Tom his younger by one year. Though they belong to a respectable family their characters differ. George is honest, hardy, sincere, frugal and virtuous. He is very dutiful to his job, and as well as to the members of his family. He thinks for the future, and saves a portion of his income for his old age.  
 
Tom, on the other hand, is a rough. He starts business and marries. But suddenly he leaves both, his business and his wife with his children. He spends two years in the capitals of Europe in search of pleasure. After that he develops a habit of borrowing from his friends and acquaintances. He falsely promises that he would rectify his manner and takes money from George. But instead of starting his business again he squanders the money. He also blackmails his brother by a stratagem.
     
George with such an admirable character is supposed to be happier than Tom. He himself is confident that he would be able to spend his old age with the small amount of money he has saved. He is glad to think that his brother will live a miserable life in his old age, because he has all the bad qualities. George is hopeful that vice represented by his brother would not go unpunished. But the opposite happens.  

Tom marries an old lady. She was very rich with a big amount of money and two houses- one in London and the other in a village. She dies suddenly. Now Tom becomes heir to the property of that woman. Now it becomes clear that he would be richer than George. He would lead a happier and more comfortable life than that of George. When George comes to learn it he is overwhelmed with surprise, anger and despair. He cannot think that a depraved man like Tom could deserve it. He bursts into saying, "It's not fair, I tell you, it's not fair. Damn it, it's not fair."

William Somerset Maugham was an outstanding English novelist and storyteller. Maugham was a keen observer of life and an ardent student of human nature. In his writings, his aim was to present life as it really is. He saw the contradictions and frustrations of life and tried to portray these in his stories. At the outbreak of the Second World War he was in France. After the war, he settled in France and died there in 1965 at the age of 91.  
The fable of the ant and the grasshopper expresses the irony of life more clearly. As per the story of the fable, George resembled the ant and Tom resembled the grasshopper. This fable aims at explaining the moral that a person who labours hard is rewarded but a man who is easy-going and averse to labour is punished. So George was to be happy and richer and Tom was to be poor and he was to suffer. But the opposite happened. The contrast between the story of the fable and the happening in this story makes the reality more striking.

The reviewer is an ex academic, writer and MPhil research fellow in the School of Education, Bangladesh Open University


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
From Chris Wallace, the veteran journalist and anchor of Fox News Sunday, comes an electrifying behind-the-scenes account of the 116 days leading up to the American attack on Hiroshima....
The Ant and the Grasshopper  
Itihasher Aloke Desh Bibhag O Quaid-i-Azam Jinnah
Tales of the Troubled Dead: Ghost Stories in Cultural History
Ode to the West Wind
Norse Mythology
We Should All Be Feminists
Volpone


Latest News
Pabna Hospital faces manifold problems: Lack of facilities for corona treatment
Mother slaughters baby in Bhola fearing poverty
West Indies coach Simmons has no worries over Holder’ niggle’
Millions more could die in possible second coronavirus wave: WHO
Funding gap risks pushing Yemeni children to brink of starvation
Two trucks of govt wheat seized in Satkhira: Four held
371 containers of goods to be auctioned at Ctg Port on June 30
China may run coronavirus vaccine trial in Bangladesh
DPS STS School Dhaka celebrates 1st online graduation ceremony
Two minor girls drown in Noakhali
Most Read News
BB Adviser Allah Malik Kazemi dies of COVID-19
Bangladesh reports 40 more virus deaths in 24 hrs
Man held with huge amount of hemp in Bogura
Proposed budget ignored the capital market
Bangladesh may have already crossed the peak
Mercantile Bank VC dies of coronavirus
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
4 suspected Rohingya robbers killed in 'gunfight' with police
Three people run over by train, die at Kuril
Sahara Khatun again taken to ICU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft