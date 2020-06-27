

Itihasher Aloke Desh Bibhag O Quaid-i-Azam Jinnah



In his book entitled Itihasher Aloke Desh Bivag O Quaid-i-Azam Jinnah (The Divide of the Country in the Light of History and Quaid-i-Azam Jinnah), M. A. Mohaimen, a renowned writer, politician, and lawyer, sincerely attempted to provide a new, articulating shape of our thought on the divide of the Indian Subcontinent and the role of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in that context and his professional, personal, and political orientation. Further, why Mohammad Ali Jinnah turned into a communal leader from an nationalist and what makes him think of an another state for Muslim minority group, and what pursued him to declare Urdu as the state language of Pakistan, are matters of worthy discussion. Betrayal of Lord Mountbatten in the context of dividing India and after the separation of the British India and prizes they had to count for rejecting Mountbatten as a Governor General of Pakistan draw attention for sincere explanation.



The book starts with the entry of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in politics. In 1905, he has joined as a private secretary of then prominent leader Dada Vhai Nawrozi, and after that in 1906 he initially joined congress with an unwavering mind and began working for a United India. He endeavoured to bring the political unification of Hindus and Muslims and dreamt to see a United India where there will remain communal harmony and brotherhood between Hindu and Muslims. It was all his effort that made Congress and Muslim League to hold their annual session at the same place for many years. The Lucknow Pact was a result of his cosmopolitan attitude towards the Indian people and he has earned the title of "The best Ambassador of Hindu-Muslim Unity" from Gokhale.



The author had discussed about Jinnah's personal life and argued that he was an honest, idealist, egoistic person who led an aristocratic life with his immense self confidence. Besides, Rana Liyakat Ali Khan (wife of Liyakat Ali Khan) compared his eyes with "Twin Lamp of Truth" where only honest persons can look at (P.159).



This was Jinnah's personality where there was no defilement in his character. This personality trait led him to take a step of being insulted by Congressmen in the context of non-cooperation movement and he had left Congress. After leaving it, he had joined Muslim League fully and tried to work for the country but the behaviour of mainstream Congress members, their aggressive attitude towards Muslims instigated him to think for his own religious community.



The author also stated that before 1937 Jinnah had never thought of separation. In fact, he believed that cooperation was possible and initially invariably attempted to go for mitigation with Hindu majority group but they were not ready to distribute their power with Muslims. In 1937 provincial election, Congress proposed a coalition administration with Muslim League in mixed areas and both of them started campaigning for the election but when the congress won in a huge popularity, they had refused to made coalition administration that had lost the trust of Congress towards Jinnah. Moreover, they did not want to accept Muslim League as the only organization of Muslims to raise their voice and they had insulted Jinnah publicly. In these circumstances, Mohammad Ali Jinnah opted to make the League strong.



Within just one decade, the League became an influential party in Indian politics and won victory in 1946 election by Jinnah's hard works and charismatic leadership. Actually, India was divided based on the fear of the supremacy of Hindus in Indian government because the only nationalist party Congress was biased and they had failed to assure the minority groups to give them proper right. Moreover, they had broken their promises several times that they had lost their trust to the Muslims. In this light, there was the only solution to divide India in terms of religion.



The writer claimed that Jinnah was not the actual father of the "Two-nation Theory", which had come first from Hindu Mahasava. In 1937, Shavarkar, the president of Hindu Mahasava, articulated it in a meeting that " Today we cannot consider India as an united nation mainly as there were two nations in this country" (P. 123).



Furthermore, the author had also discussed about the root of the name Pakistan, he claimed that the name Pakistan was not given by Jinnah; instead, it had come from a person named Khaza Abdur Rahim in 1930s and it is made of Punjab, Afghanistan, Sindhu and Beluchistan.

Establishing India and Pakistan, Mountbatten wished to be the Governor General of the two states but newly formed Pakistan rejected Batten for their Governor General and for this reason they had lost many Muslim majority areas. It was a tit-for-tat of Jinnah to Mountbatten.



In this book, the author demystified a vital issue that despite Bengal being far from main land of Pakistan why Jinnah included Bengal with Pakistan. The answer he had given was on that time Bengal not capable of facing the threat of intervention from India because they had not enough skilled people to govern administration and army. That's why he had taken this decision to include Bengal.



It was a great challenge for Pakistan to run a newly independent country with limited resource but at last they were able to manage all difficulties and Mohammad Ail Jinnah had worked till the last breathe of his life. Even though he had hid the news of his suffering Tuberculosis more than three years to others, he feared that if the Congressmen known about it they should delay to accept demands of the Muslims and after reaching at the very winning moment, the death of Jinnah will bring tremendous loss for the Muslims.

Through this book, the new generations will be able to understand the history of segregation of the Indian Subcontinent from a neutral point of view and I think it will help readers to acknowledge the exact situation of the British India, motives of Mahatma Gandhi and Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and their perspectives in a lucid fashion.



The reviewer is studying International Relations at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj























The partition of the Indian subcontinent ruled by the British for nearly two centuries was a watershed moment in the course of South Asian history and the trajectory of world politics. There is a great debatable question: who were responsible for the ultimate divide of the subcontinent ? Muslims or Hindu? Prominent leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah are influential leaders in the literature of the partition of the British India. Among them, the issue of Jinnah has, however, remained relatively highly polemical.In his book entitled Itihasher Aloke Desh Bivag O Quaid-i-Azam Jinnah (The Divide of the Country in the Light of History and Quaid-i-Azam Jinnah), M. A. Mohaimen, a renowned writer, politician, and lawyer, sincerely attempted to provide a new, articulating shape of our thought on the divide of the Indian Subcontinent and the role of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in that context and his professional, personal, and political orientation. Further, why Mohammad Ali Jinnah turned into a communal leader from an nationalist and what makes him think of an another state for Muslim minority group, and what pursued him to declare Urdu as the state language of Pakistan, are matters of worthy discussion. Betrayal of Lord Mountbatten in the context of dividing India and after the separation of the British India and prizes they had to count for rejecting Mountbatten as a Governor General of Pakistan draw attention for sincere explanation.The book starts with the entry of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in politics. In 1905, he has joined as a private secretary of then prominent leader Dada Vhai Nawrozi, and after that in 1906 he initially joined congress with an unwavering mind and began working for a United India. He endeavoured to bring the political unification of Hindus and Muslims and dreamt to see a United India where there will remain communal harmony and brotherhood between Hindu and Muslims. It was all his effort that made Congress and Muslim League to hold their annual session at the same place for many years. The Lucknow Pact was a result of his cosmopolitan attitude towards the Indian people and he has earned the title of "The best Ambassador of Hindu-Muslim Unity" from Gokhale.The author had discussed about Jinnah's personal life and argued that he was an honest, idealist, egoistic person who led an aristocratic life with his immense self confidence. Besides, Rana Liyakat Ali Khan (wife of Liyakat Ali Khan) compared his eyes with "Twin Lamp of Truth" where only honest persons can look at (P.159).This was Jinnah's personality where there was no defilement in his character. This personality trait led him to take a step of being insulted by Congressmen in the context of non-cooperation movement and he had left Congress. After leaving it, he had joined Muslim League fully and tried to work for the country but the behaviour of mainstream Congress members, their aggressive attitude towards Muslims instigated him to think for his own religious community.The author also stated that before 1937 Jinnah had never thought of separation. In fact, he believed that cooperation was possible and initially invariably attempted to go for mitigation with Hindu majority group but they were not ready to distribute their power with Muslims. In 1937 provincial election, Congress proposed a coalition administration with Muslim League in mixed areas and both of them started campaigning for the election but when the congress won in a huge popularity, they had refused to made coalition administration that had lost the trust of Congress towards Jinnah. Moreover, they did not want to accept Muslim League as the only organization of Muslims to raise their voice and they had insulted Jinnah publicly. In these circumstances, Mohammad Ali Jinnah opted to make the League strong.Within just one decade, the League became an influential party in Indian politics and won victory in 1946 election by Jinnah's hard works and charismatic leadership. Actually, India was divided based on the fear of the supremacy of Hindus in Indian government because the only nationalist party Congress was biased and they had failed to assure the minority groups to give them proper right. Moreover, they had broken their promises several times that they had lost their trust to the Muslims. In this light, there was the only solution to divide India in terms of religion.The writer claimed that Jinnah was not the actual father of the "Two-nation Theory", which had come first from Hindu Mahasava. In 1937, Shavarkar, the president of Hindu Mahasava, articulated it in a meeting that " Today we cannot consider India as an united nation mainly as there were two nations in this country" (P. 123).Furthermore, the author had also discussed about the root of the name Pakistan, he claimed that the name Pakistan was not given by Jinnah; instead, it had come from a person named Khaza Abdur Rahim in 1930s and it is made of Punjab, Afghanistan, Sindhu and Beluchistan.Establishing India and Pakistan, Mountbatten wished to be the Governor General of the two states but newly formed Pakistan rejected Batten for their Governor General and for this reason they had lost many Muslim majority areas. It was a tit-for-tat of Jinnah to Mountbatten.In this book, the author demystified a vital issue that despite Bengal being far from main land of Pakistan why Jinnah included Bengal with Pakistan. The answer he had given was on that time Bengal not capable of facing the threat of intervention from India because they had not enough skilled people to govern administration and army. That's why he had taken this decision to include Bengal.It was a great challenge for Pakistan to run a newly independent country with limited resource but at last they were able to manage all difficulties and Mohammad Ail Jinnah had worked till the last breathe of his life. Even though he had hid the news of his suffering Tuberculosis more than three years to others, he feared that if the Congressmen known about it they should delay to accept demands of the Muslims and after reaching at the very winning moment, the death of Jinnah will bring tremendous loss for the Muslims.Through this book, the new generations will be able to understand the history of segregation of the Indian Subcontinent from a neutral point of view and I think it will help readers to acknowledge the exact situation of the British India, motives of Mahatma Gandhi and Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and their perspectives in a lucid fashion.The reviewer is studying International Relations at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj