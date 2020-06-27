Light to moderate rain likely over country

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, at a few places over Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions with heavy to very heavy falls at places over northern part of the country.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over northern part and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country, said a met office release. -Agencies