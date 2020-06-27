Video
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:25 AM
Workers stand for reduction of tax hike on bidi ind

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

ustry

Bidi workers formed a human chain in front of the Headquarters of National Board of Revenue (NBR) in the capital on Thursday demanding a reduction of tax hike on bidi industry.
They came up with demand under the banner of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation (BBSF) while leaders and workers of the platform were present.
They also submitted a memorandum with six-point demand to NBR Chairman to run the bidi industry amid the covid-19 pandemic.  
BBSF central president M K Bangali claimed that the NBR authorities have increased 29 percent tax on bidi and only 8.42 percent on cigarette that injustice to bidi workers.
He warned with tough movement if the government doesn't withdraw the proposal for tax hike on bidi industry.
BBSF General Secretary Abdur Rahman said that vested quarters have proposed the tax hike on the bidi industry by violating the Prime Minister's earlier instruction to favor the foreign multinational cigarette companies.
This is high time to save bidi workers by reducing tax on the industry to consider the real picture of livelihood of thousands of workers and traders, he continued.
BBSF central committee Executive President Amin Uddin BSc, Joint Secretary Herik Hossain, Organizing Secretary Abdul Gafur, Publicity Secretary Shamim Islam, Assistant Organizing Secretary Abul Hasnat Lavlu, among others, were present, in the programme.


