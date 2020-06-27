Over 7cr people get govt relief assistance





"Around 7,08,95,065 individuals of 1,61,33,064 families have been benefited with the government relief assistance during this ongoing COVID-19 crisis", said an official release on Friday.

The government so far has distributed 1,85,998 tonnes out of 2,11,017 tonnes of rice among the people, according to the data provided by 64 district administrations till June 25.

The government has allocated nearly Taka123 crore in cash for purchasing other goods including the baby food across the country.

Of the total allocation, Taka 95,83,72,264in cash has been earmarked for purchasing relief materials …where Taka 87,39,28,143 have been distributed among 4,25,00,551 individuals, it said.

The government has distributed baby food of Taka 24,71,91,141 among 16.72 lakh people against the total allocation of Taka 27.14 crore, the PID handout added. -BSS





















