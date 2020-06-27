Merkel slams Covid stigma  

BERLIN, June 26: Anger against people from two districts in Germany under new coronavirus lockdowns is "completely unacceptable and disgusting", Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Friday after reports they are being targeted with insults and vandalism.

"That people from Guetersloh and Warendorf are sometimes insulted, that their cars are scratched, is of course completely unacceptable and disgusting behaviour," Steffen Seibert told a regular government press conference. "We must treat each other with respect and sympathy, especially in difficult situations," Seibert said, adding that anyone could find themselves suddenly living in a COVID-19 hotspot. -AFP





