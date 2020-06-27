580 killed this year in Mail: UN





Michelle Bachelet, the UN's high commissioner for human rights, said security was deteriorating and widespread impunity in the west African nation was undermining attempts to protect civilians.

The former Chilean president urged the authorities to launch "thorough, impartial and independent investigations" into all alleged rights abuses.









"The vicious cycle of retaliatory attacks between Dogon and Peulh militias, coupled with the violations and abuses committed by Malian defence and security forces and armed groups, has created a situation of chronic insecurity for the civilian population, who are not able to count on the protection of the Malian forces," said Bachelet. -AFP





GENEVA, June 26: Unrest in central Mali, plagued by jihadist attacks and inter-community violence, has killed 580 civilians so far this year, the United Nations said on Friday.Michelle Bachelet, the UN's high commissioner for human rights, said security was deteriorating and widespread impunity in the west African nation was undermining attempts to protect civilians.The former Chilean president urged the authorities to launch "thorough, impartial and independent investigations" into all alleged rights abuses."The vicious cycle of retaliatory attacks between Dogon and Peulh militias, coupled with the violations and abuses committed by Malian defence and security forces and armed groups, has created a situation of chronic insecurity for the civilian population, who are not able to count on the protection of the Malian forces," said Bachelet. -AFP