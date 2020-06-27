Video
Saturday, 27 June, 2020
Trump lashes out at New York mayor

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, June 26: Donald Trump on Thursday struck out at New York Mayor Bill de Blasio over plans to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue across the street from Trump Tower.
"Told that @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign," the US president tweeted.
The mayor's office had said on Wednesday the mural would be painted across from the president's skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan, where he stays when he visits his hometown.
Trump continued, tweeting that New York officers were "furious" over alleged cries from movement protesters of "Pigs in a Blanket, Fry 'Em Like Bacon" which he said referred "to killing Police."    -AFP


