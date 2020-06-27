Video
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:24 AM
Foreign News

Police reform bill clears US House but deadlock awaits in Senate

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

WASHINGTON, June 26: Democrats pushed sweeping new police guidelines through the US House on Thursday amid a polarizing debate after the high-profile killing of African-American George Floyd sparked nationwide protests and calls for change.
The measure, which bans choke holds and no-knock warrants, restricts officer immunity, combats racial profiling and establishes a database to track police misconduct, passed largely along party lines.
It sets up a showdown in the Senate where Republican leadership has no intention of passing it.
Applause rang out when the bill passed by 236 votes to 181, with three Republicans joining the chamber's Democrats in support. President Donald Trump is opposed to the House measure, and on Tuesday said the Democrats were aiming to "weaken our police" and end officer immunity.    -AFP


