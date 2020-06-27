Coronavirus: Latest global developments





Child virus deaths 'rare'

Fewer than one in a hundred children who test positive for COVID-19 die although a small but significant percentage develop severe illness, a new study led by experts in Britain, Austria and Spain shows.

"Overall, the vast majority of children and young people experience only mild disease," says Marc Tebruegge, lead author of the study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.

Worst of economic crisis maybe over

The worst of the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic is likely over, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde says.

"We probably have passed the lowest point. I say that with some trepidation because of course there could a severe second wave if we learn anything from the Spanish Flu," she tells an online conference.

More than 487,000 deaths

The pandemic has killed at least 487,274 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Friday, based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 122,238, followed by Brazil with 54,971, Britain with 43,230, Italy with 34,678 and France 29,752.

Mexico tops 25,000 deaths

Mexico surpasses 25,000 COVID-19 deaths and 200,000 cases, since reporting its first infection on February 28.

Finance Minister Arturo Herrera reveals he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, just three days after he met with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Orly airport in Paris reopens

Paris's Orly airport reopens for the first time since March 31, but flights will be a fraction of the usual rate, with more than 70 flights scheduled Friday, compared to the normal run of 600 a day. -AFP















