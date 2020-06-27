Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:24 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Imran slammed for saying Laden was ‘martyred’

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Imran slammed for saying Laden was ‘martyred’

Imran slammed for saying Laden was ‘martyred’

ISLAMABAD, June 26: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan faced a growing backlash on Thursday after he said former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden had been "martyred".
Khan made the comment in parliament as he was describing the history of Pakistan's troubled relations with the US since American special forces killed bin Laden in 2011 in the northern city of Abbottabad.
"The Americans came to Abbottabad and killed Osama bin Laden. Martyred him," Khan said.
Martyrs are greatly revered in Islam and the term is generally used for people who die or are killed while in the service of the religion, or in formidable circumstances.
The prime minister faced blowback from opposition figures and observers following the televised speech.
"Imran Khan has fiddled with history, declaring Osama bin Laden as a martyr today," former foreign minister Khawaja Asif told parliament.
"Muslims all over the world are struggling because of the discrimination they face due to recent terrorism & our PM makes it worse by calling obl a martyr of Islam!" Meena Gabeena, a Pakistani activist, said on Twitter.




The prime minister's office did not immediately issue a statement responding to the criticism, but science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry described Khan's remark as "a clear slip of the tongue".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bhutan rejects water stoppage report
Merkel slams Covid stigma  
580 killed this year in Mail: UN
Trump lashes out at New York mayor
Police reform bill clears US House but deadlock awaits in Senate
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Imran slammed for saying Laden was ‘martyred’
Trump administration asks US Supreme Court to end Obamacare


Latest News
Pabna Hospital faces manifold problems: Lack of facilities for corona treatment
Mother slaughters baby in Bhola fearing poverty
West Indies coach Simmons has no worries over Holder’ niggle’
Millions more could die in possible second coronavirus wave: WHO
Funding gap risks pushing Yemeni children to brink of starvation
Two trucks of govt wheat seized in Satkhira: Four held
371 containers of goods to be auctioned at Ctg Port on June 30
China may run coronavirus vaccine trial in Bangladesh
DPS STS School Dhaka celebrates 1st online graduation ceremony
Two minor girls drown in Noakhali
Most Read News
BB Adviser Allah Malik Kazemi dies of COVID-19
Bangladesh reports 40 more virus deaths in 24 hrs
Man held with huge amount of hemp in Bogura
Proposed budget ignored the capital market
Bangladesh may have already crossed the peak
Mercantile Bank VC dies of coronavirus
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
4 suspected Rohingya robbers killed in 'gunfight' with police
Three people run over by train, die at Kuril
Sahara Khatun again taken to ICU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft