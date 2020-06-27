

Imran slammed for saying Laden was ‘martyred’

Khan made the comment in parliament as he was describing the history of Pakistan's troubled relations with the US since American special forces killed bin Laden in 2011 in the northern city of Abbottabad.

"The Americans came to Abbottabad and killed Osama bin Laden. Martyred him," Khan said.

Martyrs are greatly revered in Islam and the term is generally used for people who die or are killed while in the service of the religion, or in formidable circumstances.

The prime minister faced blowback from opposition figures and observers following the televised speech.

"Imran Khan has fiddled with history, declaring Osama bin Laden as a martyr today," former foreign minister Khawaja Asif told parliament.

"Muslims all over the world are struggling because of the discrimination they face due to recent terrorism & our PM makes it worse by calling obl a martyr of Islam!" Meena Gabeena, a Pakistani activist, said on Twitter.









The prime minister's office did not immediately issue a statement responding to the criticism, but science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry described Khan's remark as "a clear slip of the tongue". -AFP





