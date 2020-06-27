Vietnam PM warns of economic calamity at ASEAN summit



Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, held over video conference due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, from the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on June 26. photo : AFP

The current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also wants to use the summit to inject momentum into talks on a sprawling China-backed trade pact.

The immediate focus for the 10-member bloc is the crippling cost of the coronavirus, which has ravaged the economies of tourism and export-reliant countries such as Thailand and Vietnam.

"It has swept away the successes of recent years... threatening the lives of millions of people," Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in a sobering opening address.

He emphasised the "serious consequences" of the pandemic for economic development among ASEAN'S members.

ASEAN General Secretary Lim Jock Hoi confirmed the bleak outlook, warning the region's economy is expected to contract for the first time in 22 years.

Thailand is bracing for particularly rough news -- its central bank now forecasts its economy to shrink by an unprecedented 8.1 percent.

Vietnam, which has won praise for containing the virus early, is still set to see at least two percent chipped off its GDP in 2020.

It hopes the summit will see progress on a trade agreement known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which is being pushed by China.

A deal, which would loop in half the world's population and a third of its GDP, has been hampered by India's refusal to join over access to its market for cheap goods from China, the regional superpower it is now locked in a deadly border row with. -AFP















