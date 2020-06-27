

Mercantile Bank's Vice Chairman dies









He left behind his wife, three sons, one daughter, grand childs, relatives and well wishers to mourn his death.

The first Namaj-e-Janaza of Selim was held at Eskaton Plaza Market and and second at Poribag respectively after Asr prayers on Friday.

Later he was burid at his family graveyard at Damudhya in Shariatpur after performing third Namaj-e-Janaza.

