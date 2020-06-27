2 killed in lightning

THAKURGAON, June 26: Two people were killed by lightning strikes in Pirganj and Ranishankoil upazilas of the district on Wednesday.

In Priganj upazila, Azimul Haque, 40, died on the spot as a thunderbolt struck him while he working in his field in the afternoon, said Golam Mostafa, chairman of Kosharaniganj union.

In another incident, Shanta Roy, 22, son of Tonkonath Ropy of Razadighi in Ranishankoil upazila, was killed as a streak of thunderbolt hit him while he was catching fish in a water body during rain, said sub-inspector of Ranishankoil Police Station Ahsan Habib. -UNB



