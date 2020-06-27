Dhaka ranks 64th in AQI

The air quality in Dhaka showed a significant improvement on Friday morning with the capital city ranking the 64th worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

It had an AQI score of 35 at 09:07am and its air quality was classified as 'satisfactory'.

When the AQI value is between 0 and 50, the air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

Indonesia's Jakarta, India's Delhi and Iran's Tehran occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with AQI scores of 168, 157and 151 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them. -UNB





