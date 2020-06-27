Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:23 AM
latest
Home City News

Dhaka ranks 64th in AQI

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

The air quality in Dhaka showed a significant improvement on Friday morning with the capital city ranking the 64th worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI).
It had an AQI score of 35 at 09:07am and its air quality was classified as 'satisfactory'.
When the AQI value is between 0 and 50, the air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.
Indonesia's Jakarta, India's Delhi and Iran's Tehran occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with AQI scores of 168, 157and 151 respectively.
The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank's Vice Chairman dies
2 killed in lightning
Dhaka ranks 64th in AQI
Pandemic puts more girls at risk of child marriage
Former IF DG passes away
4 die with fever, cold in Cumilla
PHP family mourns death of Abdur Rahman
Most Rohingyas unaware of Covid-19: Survey


Latest News
Pabna Hospital faces manifold problems: Lack of facilities for corona treatment
Mother slaughters baby in Bhola fearing poverty
West Indies coach Simmons has no worries over Holder’ niggle’
Millions more could die in possible second coronavirus wave: WHO
Funding gap risks pushing Yemeni children to brink of starvation
Two trucks of govt wheat seized in Satkhira: Four held
371 containers of goods to be auctioned at Ctg Port on June 30
China may run coronavirus vaccine trial in Bangladesh
DPS STS School Dhaka celebrates 1st online graduation ceremony
Two minor girls drown in Noakhali
Most Read News
BB Adviser Allah Malik Kazemi dies of COVID-19
Bangladesh reports 40 more virus deaths in 24 hrs
Man held with huge amount of hemp in Bogura
Proposed budget ignored the capital market
Bangladesh may have already crossed the peak
Mercantile Bank VC dies of coronavirus
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
4 suspected Rohingya robbers killed in 'gunfight' with police
Three people run over by train, die at Kuril
Sahara Khatun again taken to ICU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft