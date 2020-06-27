Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:23 AM
latest
Home City News

Former IF DG passes away

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Former IF DG passes away

Former IF DG passes away

Former Director General of the Islamic Foundation (IF) Shamim Mohammad Afzal passed away at a city hospital on Thursday night. He was 65.
Mohammad Afzal breathed his last at 10pm while undergoing treatment at Central Hospital in Ring Road in Dhaka's Shyamoli area.
Afzal had been suffering from cancer since 2016, he added.
He also said that the first Namaz-e-Janaza of Afzal will be held after Fazr prayer at Johuri Moholla Mosque on Friday, the second one will be held at Narinda Shahsaheb Mosque        premises at 8am.
He will be buried after Jum'a prayer at his home village in Ashuganj upazila in Brahmanbaria.
Law Minister Anisul Huq expressed deep shock at the death of former DG of Islamic Foundation.
He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the bereaved family he left behind to mourn the death.
Afzal started his service as Assistant Judge at Sylhet in 1983. He served the position of Senior Assistant Judge, Sub-Judge, Additional District and Sessions Judge in different districts of the country.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank's Vice Chairman dies
2 killed in lightning
Dhaka ranks 64th in AQI
Pandemic puts more girls at risk of child marriage
Former IF DG passes away
4 die with fever, cold in Cumilla
PHP family mourns death of Abdur Rahman
Most Rohingyas unaware of Covid-19: Survey


Latest News
Pabna Hospital faces manifold problems: Lack of facilities for corona treatment
Mother slaughters baby in Bhola fearing poverty
West Indies coach Simmons has no worries over Holder’ niggle’
Millions more could die in possible second coronavirus wave: WHO
Funding gap risks pushing Yemeni children to brink of starvation
Two trucks of govt wheat seized in Satkhira: Four held
371 containers of goods to be auctioned at Ctg Port on June 30
China may run coronavirus vaccine trial in Bangladesh
DPS STS School Dhaka celebrates 1st online graduation ceremony
Two minor girls drown in Noakhali
Most Read News
BB Adviser Allah Malik Kazemi dies of COVID-19
Bangladesh reports 40 more virus deaths in 24 hrs
Man held with huge amount of hemp in Bogura
Proposed budget ignored the capital market
Bangladesh may have already crossed the peak
Mercantile Bank VC dies of coronavirus
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
4 suspected Rohingya robbers killed in 'gunfight' with police
Three people run over by train, die at Kuril
Sahara Khatun again taken to ICU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft