

Former IF DG passes away

Mohammad Afzal breathed his last at 10pm while undergoing treatment at Central Hospital in Ring Road in Dhaka's Shyamoli area.

Afzal had been suffering from cancer since 2016, he added.

He also said that the first Namaz-e-Janaza of Afzal will be held after Fazr prayer at Johuri Moholla Mosque on Friday, the second one will be held at Narinda Shahsaheb Mosque premises at 8am.

He will be buried after Jum'a prayer at his home village in Ashuganj upazila in Brahmanbaria.

Law Minister Anisul Huq expressed deep shock at the death of former DG of Islamic Foundation.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the bereaved family he left behind to mourn the death.

Afzal started his service as Assistant Judge at Sylhet in 1983. He served the position of Senior Assistant Judge, Sub-Judge, Additional District and Sessions Judge in different districts of the country. -UNB















