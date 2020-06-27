4 die with fever, cold in Cumilla

CUMILLA, June 26: Four people have died with fever and cold at Cumilla Medical College and Hospital in the last 24 hours till Thursday.

Dr Sajeda Khatun, assistant director of Cumilla Medical College and Hospital, said two men and two women, who were undergoing treatment at the hospital, died.

A total of 109 people have died at the hospital since April 1. Of them 14 were Covid-19 patients while the 95 people died with fever and cold. Now, 114 people are taking treatment at the hospital and of them 42 are Covid-19 patients, she said.

Sources at Cumilla Civil Surgeon office, said samples of 17,728 people were sent for test till Thursday and 2,994 people tested positive for coronavirus. -UNB





