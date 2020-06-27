Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:23 AM
latest
Home Sports

La Liga title race in the balance but Madrid seize momentum

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

MADRID, JUNE 26: Real Madrid and Barcelona are neck-and-neck in the closest title race in Europe as La Liga's top two have enjoyed an almost faultless return since Spanish football resumed two weeks ago.
But Barca's performances have been less convincing than their results and a draw away at Sevilla has allowed Madrid to clear a two-point deficit and reclaim first place due to a superior head-to-head.
Beneath them, Atletico Madrid have surged into third, their concerns of missing out on Champions League qualification evaporating almost entirely as their top-four rivals have crumbled around them.
The three-month suspension has also had varying effects at the bottom, where Celta Vigo and Eibar have managed to pull away, leaving Real Mallorca, Leganes and Espanyol with a mountain to climb.
Here, AFP Sport draws five conclusions from the first two weeks since La Liga resumed.

Benzema puts Madrid in charge
When Real Madrid restarted, many wondered whether the recovery of Eden Hazard might propel them ahead of Barcelona down the final straight.
But Karim Benzema has been the catalyst for four wins out of four, the Frenchman coming back at his sharp, confident and clinical best.
Benzema's touch and volley against Valencia may be goal of the season while his link-up with Hazard could finally offer an answer to the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Hazard's fitness is still a worry. The Belgian came off after an hour against Mallorca on Wednesday as Zinedine Zidane appears keen to manage his minutes.
But the defence has been rock solid again, with Thibaut Courtois making a crucial save against Valencia that might yet prove a pivotal moment. That steel, and Benzema, makes Madrid favourites.

Ponderous Barca clinging on
Barcelona have taken 10 points out of 12 and even a draw away at Sevilla hardly deserves to be called a slip-up.
Yet their performances have left the unavoidable sense that they will drop more points during the run-in and perhaps against difficult opponents coming up.
They play away at a resurgent Celta Vigo on Saturday before hosting in-form Atletico Madrid three days later. They then visit Villarreal, who have shot up into contention for the top four.
On form, Barca would be confident against all three but Quique Setien's side have looked ponderous, with even Lionel Messi seeming frustrated in a 1-0 win over Athleic Bilbao on Tuesday.
Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati have injected some much-needed energy off the bench and it might be that Setien has to trust in youth if Barcelona are to keep pace. For now, they are clinging on.

Atletico surge into top four




Atletico Madrid were sixth, one point outside the top four before Spanish football returned. Two weeks later, they are third, with a six-point cushion ahead of fifth.
Concerns about the club missing out on the Champions League were very real, particularly as Atletico have been one of the clubs worst-affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
But three wins and a draw make them favourites to finish third, let alone fourth, with Marcos Llorente key in his new, more advanced role of second striker.
Atletico's resurgence has been even more effective as their rivals have floundered. Real Sociedad and Getafe have failed to muster a single victory between them since coming back while Valencia and Sevilla have managed only one win each. Atletico are in the driving seat.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
La Liga title race in the balance but Madrid seize momentum
Juventus move in for the kill in Serie A title race
Australia and New Zealand chosen to host 2023 women's World Cup
Jubilation as Liverpool win Premier League to end 30-year drought
'It's for you', tearful Klopp tells Liverpool fans
Davis Cup, Fed Cup finals postponed until to 2021
FIFA approves $1.5 billion coronavirus relief fund for world football
BFF mourn death of former office super Hakim


Latest News
Pabna Hospital faces manifold problems: Lack of facilities for corona treatment
Mother slaughters baby in Bhola fearing poverty
West Indies coach Simmons has no worries over Holder’ niggle’
Millions more could die in possible second coronavirus wave: WHO
Funding gap risks pushing Yemeni children to brink of starvation
Two trucks of govt wheat seized in Satkhira: Four held
371 containers of goods to be auctioned at Ctg Port on June 30
China may run coronavirus vaccine trial in Bangladesh
DPS STS School Dhaka celebrates 1st online graduation ceremony
Two minor girls drown in Noakhali
Most Read News
BB Adviser Allah Malik Kazemi dies of COVID-19
Bangladesh reports 40 more virus deaths in 24 hrs
Man held with huge amount of hemp in Bogura
Proposed budget ignored the capital market
Bangladesh may have already crossed the peak
Mercantile Bank VC dies of coronavirus
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
4 suspected Rohingya robbers killed in 'gunfight' with police
Three people run over by train, die at Kuril
Sahara Khatun again taken to ICU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft