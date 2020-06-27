Video
'It's for you', tearful Klopp tells Liverpool fans

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

In this file photo taken on March 07, 2020 Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp reacts at the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England. - Jurgen Klopp's legendary status at Anfield was secured on June 25, 2020, as he became the first Liverpool manager to win a league title in 30 years. On Klopp's first day in charge at Anfield five years ago he addressed players, staff and supporters, telling them:

LIVERPOOL, JUNE 26: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was overcome with emotion as he dedicated the club's first league title in 30 years to the fans on Thursday.
Klopp wiped away tears of joy during a television interview minutes after Chelsea's 2-1 win against Manchester City sealed the Premier League crown for Liverpool.
"It's such a big moment, I am completely overwhelmed," Klopp told Sky Sports.
"Tonight it is for you out there," added Klopp.
"It's incredible. I hope you stay at home, or go in front of your house if you want, but not more. We do it together in this moment and it is a joy to do it for you."
Thousands ignored Klopp's plea to respect social distancing rules amid the coronavirus as they partied the night away in the streets around Anfield.
But the German promised Liverpool will hold a celebratory parade through the city when it is safe to do so.
"We will create pictures in the future with the parade whenever it will be for all our supporters," added Klopp. "We will be together and enjoy this in a proper manner."
The long-awaited title was clinched without Liverpool kicking a ball as City's defeat meant Klopp's men have an unassailable 23-point lead at the top of the Premier League with seven games to play.
A first league title in three decades caps a meteoric rise for the Reds back to the top of the English game after Klopp arrived in 2015 with the club struggling just to break into the top four.
But the former Borussia Dortmund coach remains hungry for more silverware in the coming years with most of his squad still in their prime.
"What they did over the last two or three years is just exceptional and a pure joy for me to coach them," said Klopp, who watched City's defeat alongside his players at a hotel.
"It's just been a really exciting ride from the first day I arrived and it is not over yet, that's the good thing.
"The team all look like they have a good few years in their legs but for tonight we just enjoy this moment. It is the best thing I can imagine, it's more than I ever dreamed of to be honest."     -AFP


