Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:22 AM
Davis Cup, Fed Cup finals postponed until to 2021

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

PARIS, JUNE 26: The men's Davis Cup and women's Fed Cup tennis finals have both been rescheduled for next year due to complications posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the ITF announced Friday.
This year's Davis Cup finals in Madrid, the second instalment of a new-look competition, were due to run November 23-29 while the revamped Fed Cup had been postponed indefinitely after April's finals were called off.
"It's a huge disappointment for all of us that the Davis Cup Finals will not be held in 2020," said Barcelona football star Gerard Pique, whose Kosmos investment group finances the competition.
"We don't know how the situation will develop in each qualified nation, or if restrictions in Spain will remain sufficiently eased, as such it is impossible to predict the situation in November and guarantee the safety of those travelling to Madrid."
The rearranged finals will comprise the 18 teams which qualified for the this year's edition. It will instead begin the week starting November 22, 2021.
"This is a tough decision to have to make, but delivering an international team event on this scale while guaranteeing the health and safety of all involved ultimately poses too great a risk," said ITF president David Haggerty.    -AFP


