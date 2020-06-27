BFF mourn death of former office super Hakim

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) expressed deep shock at the death of former office super Abdul Hakim.

Hakim died on Thursday due to old-age complications at his residence in Barisal. He was 85, said a BFF press release. Hakim left behind wife, three sons, one daughter, a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death. He was buried at his family graveyard.

Earlier, his namaz-e-janazah was held at the Barisal Sadar Mosque.

BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. -BSS









