Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 June, 2020, 1:22 AM
latest
Home Sports

West Indies coach Simmons has no worries over Holder' niggle'

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

West Indies coach Phil Simmons.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons.

LONDON, JUNE 26: West Indies coach Phil Simmons had no qualms over the fitness of Jason Holder after the captain played a restricted role on the final day of his side's first warm-up match ahead of next month's Test series against England.
Holder led one team in a drawn intra-squad three-day game against Kraigg Brathwaite's XI at Old Trafford.
But the Barbados paceman did not bowl on Thursday, although he was in the field on all three days, and on Wednesday he was lbw to Raymon Reifer for a golden duck.
Holder did not push himself up the order to get a bat on Thursday as the game ended in a draw, Brathwaite declaring 313 runs ahead before the Test skipper's side finished on 149 for three.
But Simmons expects Holder to play a full part in next week's second internal warm-up game as the West Indies continue their preparations in the run-up to the first Test at Southampton starting on July 8 -- a match that will mark international cricket's return from lockdown.
"Jason has had a slight niggle on his ankle and that is what has held him back from bowling, but that was always the plan for this match," Simmons told the Press Association news agency.
"He will be back to bowling in the four-day game and should be bowling his full quota. As for the batting, if you get one ball and you're out, that's all you can do."
Meanwhile Simmons was equally upbeat about the fitness of wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, who left the field on Thursday afternoon session after injuring his side.
"Shane is fine," said Simmons. "I'll need to see the doctor to see exactly what is wrong but he seems to be doing fine."
Former West Indies batsman Simmons added all his squad's latest round of COVID-19 tests had yielded negative results, with their England counterparts also currently enjoying a clean bill of health.
Shannon Gabriel was originally classed as a reserve when the tour squad was selected, with the fast bowler looking to regain full fitness following ankle surgery.
But the Trinidadian quick did his chances of Test selection no harm with four good wickets at a lively pace.
"He looks ready, that was evident here," said Simmons. "When you see how he bowled in the first innings, then again yesterday and even more so this morning you could see he's close to 100 percent.
"Now we want to get him up to 100 just before the Test match."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
La Liga title race in the balance but Madrid seize momentum
Juventus move in for the kill in Serie A title race
Australia and New Zealand chosen to host 2023 women's World Cup
Jubilation as Liverpool win Premier League to end 30-year drought
'It's for you', tearful Klopp tells Liverpool fans
Davis Cup, Fed Cup finals postponed until to 2021
FIFA approves $1.5 billion coronavirus relief fund for world football
BFF mourn death of former office super Hakim


Latest News
Pabna Hospital faces manifold problems: Lack of facilities for corona treatment
Mother slaughters baby in Bhola fearing poverty
West Indies coach Simmons has no worries over Holder’ niggle’
Millions more could die in possible second coronavirus wave: WHO
Funding gap risks pushing Yemeni children to brink of starvation
Two trucks of govt wheat seized in Satkhira: Four held
371 containers of goods to be auctioned at Ctg Port on June 30
China may run coronavirus vaccine trial in Bangladesh
DPS STS School Dhaka celebrates 1st online graduation ceremony
Two minor girls drown in Noakhali
Most Read News
BB Adviser Allah Malik Kazemi dies of COVID-19
Bangladesh reports 40 more virus deaths in 24 hrs
Man held with huge amount of hemp in Bogura
Proposed budget ignored the capital market
Bangladesh may have already crossed the peak
Mercantile Bank VC dies of coronavirus
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
4 suspected Rohingya robbers killed in 'gunfight' with police
Three people run over by train, die at Kuril
Sahara Khatun again taken to ICU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft