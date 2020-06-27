Video
Former joint GS of BFF passes away

Published : Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Former joint general secretary of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and former vice president of Brothers Union Club Anwar Hossain Uzzal passed away today.
Anwar Hossain Uzzal died on Friday afternoon due to fever and breathing problem at a city hospital at the age of 63, according to a BFF message.
Anwar is survived by wife, two daughters and one son to mourn his death.
He will be buried to Jurain graveyard after his namaj-e-janazah at Gopibagh.
BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees expressed deep shock at the death of Anwar and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.
In another message, Brothers Union Club also expressed deep shock at the death of its former vice president.     -BSS


