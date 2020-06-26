Three people run over by train, die at Kuril

Three people have been crushed under the wheels of a train on the rail track along the Kuril Bishwa Road in the capital.

One of the victims was

identified as Al Amin, a youth from Kurigram.

Airport Rail Station police outpost in-charge SI Aminul Islam said Al Amin's body was recovered from the rail line close to the Bishwa Road around 8:00am.

He said two more people were crushed under trains in the area on Wednesday evening.

The bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Thursday noon.

Besides, two unidentified persons, aged 20 and 40, were found dead after a train hit and crushed them on the nearby rail tracks in Kuril last evening.

The bodies were sent to DMCH morgue on Thursday for autopsy.









