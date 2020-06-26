Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:50 AM
latest
Home Front Page

BNP demands halting utility bills, taxes

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said  the government is putting pressure on people to pay various taxes and utility bills at a time when it should put those on hold.
"Electricity bills, income tax, advance income tax, municipal tax and other taxes should be stopped at this difficult time as it has now become impossible for people to pay that," he said.
Speaking at a virtual press conference, the BNP leader voiced concern saying, "These taxes and bills are now being imposed on
people and they're being forced to pay that.'
    
Even at this tough time of coronavirus, Fakhrul said, ghost electricity bills are being prepared to collect additional money from people. "A bill of Tk 5,000-6,000 is being inflated to Tk 35,000-40,000. We strongly condemn it."
He demanded the government immediately halt the collection of these bills for the time being and revise the unusually inflated bills.
About the corona situation, the BNP leader said their party leaders and activists have continued their financial and food assistance to the needy people.
He claimed that their party and its different associate bodies have provided financial assistance and food items to 54,12, 416 families across the country from March 20 to June 24 last.
Fakhrul also claimed that around 2,16,49, 084 people have got benefited from their party's relief activities.
Besides, he said,  different pro-BNP organisations, including Doctors' Association of Bangladesh-DAB, Ziaur Rahman Foundation, have also distributed several lakh masks, sanitisers, soaps and PPEs.
The BNP leader bemoaned that many virtuous and talented people have succumbed to the coronavirus in the country. "We know it is not possible for the government alone to get out of this situation. They (govt) could not show the sincerity that is needed  to deal with the dangerous corona situation. They didn't play the role they were supposed to do."
Replying to a question, Fakhrul said they have taken all the necessary measures to protect their party chairperson Khaleda Zia from corona infection. "She's safe from corona."
He, however, said there is no improvement in her illness as she now cannot receive necessary treatment due to the coronavirus situation.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13pc people have lost jobs due to C-19: BIDS
Three people run over by train, die at Kuril
Democracy under threat during pandemic, global leaders warn
BNP demands halting utility bills, taxes
Vested quarters out to tarnish image of Govt, Army: Gen Aziz
Pre-primary edn extended to 2 years from 2021
Task Force to ‘punish’ employees for making inflated power bills
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll reaches 488,740
Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny non-payment of Bangladesh workers
US sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases
Gun battle over El Chapo legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Israel, UAE to join forces to fight coronavirus
Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge on COVID-19 hit
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Former Islamic Foundation DG Shamim Afzal passes away
Most Read News
Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic
COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,600 in country
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry
Human trial of new virus vaccine begins in UK
Security guard strangled to death, 3 dacoits shot dead in Feni
First Online Fair on plastic, rubber goods starts June 29
Fire breaks out at BIRDEM General Hospital 2
73 BNP men die of coronavirus
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Eye specialist dies with virus symptom in Ctg hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft