Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:50 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Vested quarters out to tarnish image of Govt, Army: Gen Aziz

He thanks PM for giving Army responsibility to fight Covid-19

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving Bangladesh Army the responsibility for the fight against Covid-19 as frontline fighters.
"As the Prime Minister on Wednesday termed the fight against coronavirus a war, our soldiers are fully engaged in the battle against coronavirus at the directive of the government," Gen Aziz said at a darbar arranged following the guidelines of World Health Organisation (WHO).
He, on behalf of all members of Bangladesh Army, thanked the prime minister for giving them a chance to do work for the welfare of the country's people at the critical juncture of the nation.
General Aziz also lauded
   
army doctors, health workers, army personnel and other officials concerned for their relentless efforts to combat Covid-19.
The army chief instructed the army personnel to face the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with strong moral courage. He also asked them to take all necessary steps to help the Cyclone Amphan-hit people.  
Gen Aziz expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minster for giving the Bangladesh army the opportunity for construction of the N-8 accesses controlled expressway and others development projects of the government, according to a press release of Inter Services Public Relation Directorate.
He asked the army personnel to maintain the chain of command and not to be influenced by any remour."A vested quarter is trying to tarnish the achievements and image of the government and spread rumours against the army," Gen Aziz said.




He asked the disciplined army to stay alert to all conspiracies and propaganda as in the past and carry out the responsibilities vested on them for the welfare of the people following the constitution.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13pc people have lost jobs due to C-19: BIDS
Three people run over by train, die at Kuril
Democracy under threat during pandemic, global leaders warn
BNP demands halting utility bills, taxes
Vested quarters out to tarnish image of Govt, Army: Gen Aziz
Pre-primary edn extended to 2 years from 2021
Task Force to ‘punish’ employees for making inflated power bills
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll reaches 488,740
Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny non-payment of Bangladesh workers
US sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases
Gun battle over El Chapo legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Israel, UAE to join forces to fight coronavirus
Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge on COVID-19 hit
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Former Islamic Foundation DG Shamim Afzal passes away
Most Read News
Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic
COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,600 in country
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry
Human trial of new virus vaccine begins in UK
Security guard strangled to death, 3 dacoits shot dead in Feni
First Online Fair on plastic, rubber goods starts June 29
Fire breaks out at BIRDEM General Hospital 2
73 BNP men die of coronavirus
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Eye specialist dies with virus symptom in Ctg hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft