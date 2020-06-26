Vested quarters out to tarnish image of Govt, Army: Gen Aziz





"As the Prime Minister on Wednesday termed the fight against coronavirus a war, our soldiers are fully engaged in the battle against coronavirus at the directive of the government," Gen Aziz said at a darbar arranged following the guidelines of World Health Organisation (WHO).

He, on behalf of all members of Bangladesh Army, thanked the prime minister for giving them a chance to do work for the welfare of the country's people at the critical juncture of the nation.

General Aziz also lauded



army doctors, health workers, army personnel and other officials concerned for their relentless efforts to combat Covid-19.

The army chief instructed the army personnel to face the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with strong moral courage. He also asked them to take all necessary steps to help the Cyclone Amphan-hit people.

Gen Aziz expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minster for giving the Bangladesh army the opportunity for construction of the N-8 accesses controlled expressway and others development projects of the government, according to a press release of Inter Services Public Relation Directorate.

He asked the army personnel to maintain the chain of command and not to be influenced by any remour."A vested quarter is trying to tarnish the achievements and image of the government and spread rumours against the army," Gen Aziz said.









He asked the disciplined army to stay alert to all conspiracies and propaganda as in the past and carry out the responsibilities vested on them for the welfare of the people following the constitution.





