Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:50 AM
Pre-primary edn extended to 2 years from 2021

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given her nod to extend the pre-primary education to two years instead of existing one year. As a result, the pupil of above four years will be allowed to enroll in the schools now instead of above five years.
While talking to this correspondent on Thursday, Primary and Mass Education Secretary Akram-Al-Hossain said they have received approval from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in this regard on the day. With the decision, pre-primary learning would start at four years of age instead of five.




He said the decision was taken to meet the target of Sustainable Development Goals for ensuring that all girls and boys have access to quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education so that they are ready for primary education by 2030.
The ruling Awami League also promised to extend pre-primary education to two years in its election manifesto before the last general election.


