3,946 more test positive for Covid-19



Scores of people, mostly senior citizens, thronged banks to withdraw pension, old-age allowance and widow allowance ignoring the health guidelines to check the spread of Covid-19.

With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 1,621 and the number of total infections stood at 126,606.

Besides, 1,829 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 51,495.

"Of the dead patients 32 were men and seven women. Of them, 10 each from Dhaka and Chattogram, five each from Rahshahi and Khulna, four from Rangpur, three from Mymensingh and two from Barishal," Additional Director General of Health Directorate Prof Dr Nasima Sultana said during a virtual briefing on Thursday.

"Twenty-eight patients died at different hospitals, seven at their respective homes," she added.

"Their age-based analysis says, two were aged between 21 and 30 years, one between 31 and 40, seven between 41 and 50, nine between 51 and 60, 12 between 61 and 70, seven between 71 and 80, and one more patient was aged between 91 and 100 years," Dr Nasima said.

Some 17,586 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 17,999 were tested in 66 labs across the

country. So far 678,443, samples have been tested.

"Unless we ensure that 100 per cent people are wearing masks outdoors, coronavirus cannot be repelled," Dr Nasima added.

According to the latest data by DGHS, 40.67 per cent coronavirus infected have recovered and 1.28 per cent died. However, the infection rate has been 21.92 per cent on Thursday.

A woman pouring water on the head of an elderly man, who collapsed due to heatstroke while standing in the long queue. The photos were taken from Chashara Branch of Sonali Bank in Narayanganj on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"The country is capable of accommodating 13,284 people at different isolation wards and 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities," she added.

Unlike the rising number of infections and deaths, however, the number of intensive care units (ICUs) and dialysis beds for treating Covid-19 patients has remained the same for the past few weeks.

The country currently has 399 ICUs and 112 dialysis beds for novel coronavirus patients.

As many as 13,111,095 hotline health services were given by 16,396 trained and 4,217 volunteer doctors via three designated numbers, including 168,639 in the last 24-hour till 8:00am on Thursday.

Till date, a total of 729,129 thermal screenings were conducted at different ports, including 903 at airports, 161 at seaports and 456 at land ports in the last 24 hours.



As per the data provided by Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD), no new personal protective equipment (PPE) were collected in the last few days, while after distributing 3,800 the total distribution stands at 2,366,614 and 161,631 PPE are with the CMSD.

The global death toll from Covid-19 reached 482,128 on Thursday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University.

Besides, the number of confirmed cases rose to 9,405,800, according to JHU data.

South American country Brazil has come up to the second position with 1,188,631 confirmed cases and 53,830 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, Russia, the third most infected country, confirmed 606,043 coronavirus cases and 8,503 deaths as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, South Asian country India has come up to the fourth position with 456,183 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 14,476 deaths.

Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 121,969 patients and about 2,380,452 confirmed cases.

















