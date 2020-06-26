Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:50 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Dhaka, 8 other districts get new DCs

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

The government has named new deputy commissioners in nine districts, including Dhaka, in a reshuffle in the administration.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued an order on Thursday, announcing the new appointments in Dhaka, Tangail, Meherpur, Moulvibazar, Jashore, Noakhali, Rajshahi, Bogura and Madaripur.
Deputy commissioners from six districts were promoted to the rank of joint secretary recently and were
    posted to different ministries. Another DC has been transferred to the Financial Institutions Division, while two others were transferred to different districts. Deputy secretaries and officials of equivalent ranks typically get appointed as DCs.
Tangail's Deputy Commissioner Md Shahidul Islam has been transferred to Dhaka with Meherpur DC Ataul Gani replacing him.
Md Shahidul Islam Chowdhury, deputy secretary in the Cabinet Division, has been appointed as Meherpur DC with DNCC Regional Executive Officer Meer Nahid Ahsan appointed as DC to Moulvibazar.
Md Tamijul Islam Khan, deputy secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, has been appointed as DC to Jashore, while Mohammed Khorshed Alam Khan of the Posts and Telecommunications Division, takes up the same role in Noakhali.
Abdul Jalil, deputy secretary to the Public Security Division, has been named DC of Rajshahi DC, while Ziaul Haque will assume the post in Bogura. Rahima Khatun, deputy director of Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy, will be the deputy commissioner of Madaripur.
Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Abu Saleh Mohammed Ferdous has been appointed as a joint secretary to the Public Security Division, while his Noakhali counterpart Tanmoy Das will serve as a joint secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture.
Madaripur DC Md Wahidul Islam has been named the director-general of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, while Rajshahi DC Md Hamidul Haque will be the director of Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy.
Jashore DC Mohammed Shafiul Arif will serve as the additional director general of Bangladesh Water Development Board and Bogura DC Fayez Ahmed has been appointed as a member of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority.
The government also installed Nazia Shirin, deputy commissioner of Moulvibazar, as a director of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13pc people have lost jobs due to C-19: BIDS
Three people run over by train, die at Kuril
Democracy under threat during pandemic, global leaders warn
BNP demands halting utility bills, taxes
Vested quarters out to tarnish image of Govt, Army: Gen Aziz
Pre-primary edn extended to 2 years from 2021
Task Force to ‘punish’ employees for making inflated power bills
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll reaches 488,740
Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny non-payment of Bangladesh workers
US sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases
Gun battle over El Chapo legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Israel, UAE to join forces to fight coronavirus
Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge on COVID-19 hit
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Former Islamic Foundation DG Shamim Afzal passes away
Most Read News
Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic
COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,600 in country
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry
Human trial of new virus vaccine begins in UK
Security guard strangled to death, 3 dacoits shot dead in Feni
First Online Fair on plastic, rubber goods starts June 29
Fire breaks out at BIRDEM General Hospital 2
73 BNP men die of coronavirus
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Eye specialist dies with virus symptom in Ctg hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft