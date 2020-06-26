Sale of savings certificates drops by 72 per cent





The sales decreased by 72 percent. In March last year, savings certificates were sold to the tune of Tk 4,130.61 crore while in last March its sales stood at Tk 1,537 crore. The government is discouraging high interest bearing sales of saving certificates as a way of borrowing certificates to reduce the burden of public debt.

Taufiqul Islam Khan, a senior research fellow at the Center for Policy Dialogue, (CPD), believes that sales cannot be increased by force. However, the positive side in terms of sales is that there are more advantages here than banks in terms of interest rates.

People can take this opportunity. However, the government has imposed restrictions on sales in several places. "It all depends on what happens next in the Covid-19 economy," he said.

In this case, if the economy recovers in a short period of time, the way to people's income will increase and investment will also increase. But sales of savings certificates may not recover as the government I discouraging it.

Sources said that the government has imposed a number of restrictions on the sector, so the sale of savings certificates is less than last few years.

For example, before buying a savings certificate, a buyer did not have to submit a tax identification number or e-TIN. But earlier this year, providing TIN was made mandatory for buying savings certificates.

At the same time the whole sales activity is now being monitored online. Now if anyone wishes, the limit will not be crossed for buying additional savings certificates using different identities from different places. For all these reasons, investors are not

interested in buying savings certificates at present.

Experts say recently the government announced it will cap deposit interest at 6 percent and lending rate at 9 percent from April 2020. It will not help to move bank deposits to investment than in savings instruments.

They said that due to the Covid-19 epidemic, people do not have money in the outgoing year. Many people in the country are unemployed. Many are making a living by withdrawing their savings. In such a situation, there is no opportunity to increase investment in savings certificates. And if sales fall in this sector, it will be more difficult to meet the government's funding deficit.









According to sources that to meet a portion of the budget deficit for the current fiscal year, the borrowing target from sales of savings certificates was set at Tk 27,000 crore. However, the target was reduced drastically in the revised budget owing to a falling trend in savings certificates sales. Conditions are too tough for a buyer to meet.

Currently, the Department of National Savings is offering four types of savings schemes - 5-year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra, 3-month Profit Bearing Sanchayapatra, Family Savings Certificate and Pensioner Sanchayapatra. But public borrowing from sales of saving certificates has drastically come down for restriction on procedural matters.



Savings certificates were sold for Tk 11,302.64 crore during July-March period in the outgoing fiscal 2019-20, according to the latest official figure. But in the previous fiscal year (2018-19) the sales were reported at Tk 39,733 crore.The sales decreased by 72 percent. In March last year, savings certificates were sold to the tune of Tk 4,130.61 crore while in last March its sales stood at Tk 1,537 crore. The government is discouraging high interest bearing sales of saving certificates as a way of borrowing certificates to reduce the burden of public debt.Taufiqul Islam Khan, a senior research fellow at the Center for Policy Dialogue, (CPD), believes that sales cannot be increased by force. However, the positive side in terms of sales is that there are more advantages here than banks in terms of interest rates.People can take this opportunity. However, the government has imposed restrictions on sales in several places. "It all depends on what happens next in the Covid-19 economy," he said.In this case, if the economy recovers in a short period of time, the way to people's income will increase and investment will also increase. But sales of savings certificates may not recover as the government I discouraging it.Sources said that the government has imposed a number of restrictions on the sector, so the sale of savings certificates is less than last few years.For example, before buying a savings certificate, a buyer did not have to submit a tax identification number or e-TIN. But earlier this year, providing TIN was made mandatory for buying savings certificates.At the same time the whole sales activity is now being monitored online. Now if anyone wishes, the limit will not be crossed for buying additional savings certificates using different identities from different places. For all these reasons, investors are notinterested in buying savings certificates at present.Experts say recently the government announced it will cap deposit interest at 6 percent and lending rate at 9 percent from April 2020. It will not help to move bank deposits to investment than in savings instruments.They said that due to the Covid-19 epidemic, people do not have money in the outgoing year. Many people in the country are unemployed. Many are making a living by withdrawing their savings. In such a situation, there is no opportunity to increase investment in savings certificates. And if sales fall in this sector, it will be more difficult to meet the government's funding deficit.According to sources that to meet a portion of the budget deficit for the current fiscal year, the borrowing target from sales of savings certificates was set at Tk 27,000 crore. However, the target was reduced drastically in the revised budget owing to a falling trend in savings certificates sales. Conditions are too tough for a buyer to meet.Currently, the Department of National Savings is offering four types of savings schemes - 5-year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra, 3-month Profit Bearing Sanchayapatra, Family Savings Certificate and Pensioner Sanchayapatra. But public borrowing from sales of saving certificates has drastically come down for restriction on procedural matters.