Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:49 AM
Home Miscellaneous

Cattle markets must follow health guidelines: Minister

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Makeshift cattle markets to be set up ahead of Eid-ul-Azha must have to follow the health guidelines put forward by the government.
They have to ensure social distancing, using face masks, hand wash and disinfectant spray and cannot allow elderly people to enter the markets.
The Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry urged all sellers and buyers to follow the guidelines and to avert unnecessary gatherings at the markets.
The decisions were taken at an online meeting held on Thursday at the LGRD Minister Tajul Islam's office.
Along with the ministry high officials, representatives of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry and mayors of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DNCC) and other cities joined the meeting through video-conference.
After the meeting, Tajul Islam said they were going to follow some strict rules to avert transmission of Covid 19 virus at the makeshift markets.
To ensure it, health guidelines including social distancing, using face masks, washing hands and spraying disinfectants will strictly be followed at the country's cattle markets including Dhaka and other cities.
Elderly people will not be allowed to enter the markets, he said.
After the meeting, DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh urged all to follow the instructions strictly to ensure hygiene. The leasers and market management will have to ensure the facilities at all markets.
"Otherwise, punitive actions will be taken, if the market operators or the relevant persons violate the instructions," he warned.
Taposh said a monitoring committee had already been formed to ensure hygiene and prevent Covid 19 at the markets in view of the Coronavirus epidemic.
The committee will supervise the market round the clock. In addition, mobile courts will also be operated to ensure hygiene.
At the meeting, Minister Tajul Islam said the sacrificial cattle markets will be set up for three to five days this year.
About the markets, DNCC Chief Estate Officer Muzammel Haque told the Daily Observer that the government had decided to formulate strict policies on Eid-ul-Azha cattle markets to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.  
The guidelines will be formulated within seven days, he said.




He said awareness building campaign will continue through digital billboards and loud speakers at the markets to create awareness against coronavirus infection.
Mentioning the discussion of meeting Muzammel Hauqe said no buyer or seller will be allowed to enter the market without masks and hand gloves. Multiple members of the same family and elderly people will not be allowed to enter the market.
The government will publish those policies within next few days, Muzammel Haque said. Police Administrations will be on the ground to implement the policies.
The DSCC has finalized the list of 14 cattle markets and DNCC 10 markets. 



« PreviousNext »

Cattle markets must follow health guidelines: Minister
