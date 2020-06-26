Three ‘robbers killed in Feni ‘gunfight’





The identities of the deceased could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:00pm.

The security guard was identified as Abdul Mannan alias Manu, 50, son of Nur Nabi of Asrafpur village in the upazila.

Quoting local people, Aslam Shikdar, officer-in-charge of Dagonbhuiya Police Station, said a gang of robbers swooped on Beker Bazar for committing robbery in the dead of night.

When the robbers were loading looted valuables on a truck, the security guard obstructed them.









Being resisted, the robbers tied his neck with a towel and strangled him. On information, police conducted a drive and arrested four robbers.

A gunfight took place between the robbers and the policemen when the robbers tried to snatch their cohorts from police custody, leaving two of the robbers dead on the spot and another injured.

The injured was taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Police recovered the bodies and sent them to a local hospital morgue for autopsy

