Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:49 AM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Three ‘robbers killed in Feni ‘gunfight’

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our correspondent

FENI, June 25: Three alleged robbers were killed in a 'gunfight' with police while they were trying to flee after killing a security guard at Beker Bazar in Dagonbhuiya upazila early Thursday.
 The identities of the deceased could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:00pm.
 The security guard was identified as Abdul Mannan alias Manu, 50, son of Nur Nabi of Asrafpur village in the upazila.
 Quoting local people, Aslam Shikdar, officer-in-charge of Dagonbhuiya Police Station, said a gang of robbers swooped on Beker Bazar for committing robbery in the dead of night.
 When the robbers were loading looted valuables on a truck, the security guard obstructed them.




Being resisted, the robbers tied his neck with a towel and strangled him. On information, police conducted a drive and arrested four robbers.  
 A gunfight took place between the robbers and the policemen when the robbers tried to snatch their  cohorts from police custody, leaving two of the robbers dead on the spot and another injured.
 The injured was taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Police recovered the bodies and sent them to a local hospital morgue for autopsy


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cattle markets must follow health guidelines: Minister
Three ‘robbers killed in Feni ‘gunfight’
C-19 testing facility to be expanded to all districts: Quader
Power department officials making public announcement in Banasree on Monday
UNO, Mayor get legal notice to reinstate sacked imam
Left Democratic Alliance formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club
39,202 get bail from virtual courts in 25 days
Biman, Emirates resume operation Sunday


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll reaches 488,740
Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny non-payment of Bangladesh workers
US sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases
Gun battle over El Chapo legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Israel, UAE to join forces to fight coronavirus
Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge on COVID-19 hit
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Former Islamic Foundation DG Shamim Afzal passes away
Most Read News
Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic
COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,600 in country
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry
Human trial of new virus vaccine begins in UK
Security guard strangled to death, 3 dacoits shot dead in Feni
First Online Fair on plastic, rubber goods starts June 29
Fire breaks out at BIRDEM General Hospital 2
73 BNP men die of coronavirus
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Eye specialist dies with virus symptom in Ctg hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft