Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:49 AM
C-19 testing facility to be expanded to all districts: Quader

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said coronavirus testing facility will gradually be expanded to all the districts.
He made the disclosure while speaking at a regular briefing at his residence in the capital.
Quader, also general secretary of Awami League, stressed building effective co-ordination among medical institutions to execute the plan.
He noted that there are allegations against some hospitals and clinics of harassing service seekers advising unnecessary tests and called upon all concerned to set an example of humanity during the pandemic.




Quader warned private medical hospitals of the country not to show any reluctance on patient admission. He also strongly criticized many hospitals for not giving treatment to the ordinary patients without coronavirus test report.


