Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:49 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Sumaiya\'s Death

Accused husband, father-in-law arrested

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

Sumaiya's Death NATORE, June 25: Police have arrested two main accused in a case filed over the death of Dhaka University Student Sumaiya Khatun from Bogura and Rajshahi districts.




 The arrestees are Sumaiya's husband Mostak Hossain and father-in-law Jakir Hossain.
A special police team arrested Mostak from Nandigram upazila of Bogura and Jakir Hossain from Bagha upazila of Rajshahi in the early hours of Thursday, Superintendent (SP) of Natore police Liton Kumar Saha said at a press briefing at his office on Thursday noon.
On June 22, police arrested Sumaiya's mother-in-law Syeda Maleka and sister-in-law Juthi Khatun following a he case filed by victim's mother Nuzhat Sultana with Natore Sadar Police Station, the SP added.
The victim's family alleged that members at Sumaiya's in-law's house used to torture her as she continued her study for being a BCS cadre. They tortured her to death on June 22 centring the matter, family added. 



