Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:49 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Kuwait sends MP Shahid to jail for 21 days

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Attorney General of Kuwait has sent Bangladesh MP Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul, accused in money laundering, human trafficking, visa trading and bribery cases, to the country's central prison for 21 days, according to the Arab Times.
The public prosecutor decided to continue the imprisonment of the remaining accused and to release the owner of a company on bail of 2,000 Dinar.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Kuwait "detained" Shahid, a lawmaker from Laxmipur-2 and also the managing director and CEO of his company named Marafie Kuwaitia Group there, on June 6.
 Earlier, the Kuwaiti public prosecutor had approached the Central Bank of Kuwait to freeze the bank accounts of the Bangladeshi MP and his company.
Informed sources stated that the financial balance of the company amount to about 5 million Dinar, including 3 million Dinars as company's capital, adding that the prosecution has contacted that the bank to freeze the accounts so that they do not withdraw as they have become suspicious and will be required to recover from it if the charges are proven before the court, the report said.
Shahid has permanent resident status in Kuwait. He runs the "Marafie Kuwaitia Group" as managing director and CEO. According to the media report, around 20,000 Bangladeshis work in Marafie Group.   
The investigators have recorded statements of 11 people in connection with the cases, according to the local media.   
The prosecution brought the charges after hearing testimonies of five Bangladeshis. They alleged having paid up to 3,000 dinars in exchange for coming to Kuwait. They were also paying annual sums for renewing their residency visas, media report said.
The Kuwaiti authorities have also detained Murtaza Mamoon, a senior official of the firm.
Meanwhile, the public prosecution had listened to the statements of three senior Kuwaiti officials who have partnership business with Shahid.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Accused husband, father-in-law arrested
Kuwait sends MP Shahid to jail for 21 days
Author Nimai Bhattacharya  passes away
Passenger crisis grounds Biman, Pvt airlines operate few domestic flights
211 BCS admin cadre officials affected by C-19
Mobile courts cannot convict children: HC
Zafrullah questions govt’s coronavirus response
BD seeks UNSC’s bold steps to execute COP 21


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll reaches 488,740
Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny non-payment of Bangladesh workers
US sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases
Gun battle over El Chapo legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Israel, UAE to join forces to fight coronavirus
Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge on COVID-19 hit
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Former Islamic Foundation DG Shamim Afzal passes away
Most Read News
Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic
COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,600 in country
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry
Human trial of new virus vaccine begins in UK
Security guard strangled to death, 3 dacoits shot dead in Feni
First Online Fair on plastic, rubber goods starts June 29
Fire breaks out at BIRDEM General Hospital 2
73 BNP men die of coronavirus
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Eye specialist dies with virus symptom in Ctg hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft