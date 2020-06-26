Kuwait sends MP Shahid to jail for 21 days





The public prosecutor decided to continue the imprisonment of the remaining accused and to release the owner of a company on bail of 2,000 Dinar.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Kuwait "detained" Shahid, a lawmaker from Laxmipur-2 and also the managing director and CEO of his company named Marafie Kuwaitia Group there, on June 6.

Earlier, the Kuwaiti public prosecutor had approached the Central Bank of Kuwait to freeze the bank accounts of the Bangladeshi MP and his company.

Informed sources stated that the financial balance of the company amount to about 5 million Dinar, including 3 million Dinars as company's capital, adding that the prosecution has contacted that the bank to freeze the accounts so that they do not withdraw as they have become suspicious and will be required to recover from it if the charges are proven before the court, the report said.

Shahid has permanent resident status in Kuwait. He runs the "Marafie Kuwaitia Group" as managing director and CEO. According to the media report, around 20,000 Bangladeshis work in Marafie Group.

The investigators have recorded statements of 11 people in connection with the cases, according to the local media.

The prosecution brought the charges after hearing testimonies of five Bangladeshis. They alleged having paid up to 3,000 dinars in exchange for coming to Kuwait. They were also paying annual sums for renewing their residency visas, media report said.

The Kuwaiti authorities have also detained Murtaza Mamoon, a senior official of the firm.

Meanwhile, the public prosecution had listened to the statements of three senior Kuwaiti officials who have partnership business with Shahid.

















