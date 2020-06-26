Author Nimai Bhattacharya  passes away





He breathed his last at 12:10pm IST on Thursday at his residence at Tallyganj of Kolkata, reports Indian daily Anandabazar Patrika.

He was suffering from old age complications. The eminent writer left behind three sons and two daughters. His wife passed away a few years ago.

Nimai Bhattacharya was born on April 10, 1931 in Shalikha of present Magura district. Later his family moved to Kolkata.

He had started his career as a journalist. His first novel was published in the weekly Amrita Bazar Patrika in 1963.

The prolific novelist has more than 150 books to his name and his most notable work is "Memsaheb."

A film was made based on the book on 1972, where Uttam Kumar and Aparna Sen played the lead roles.

Nimai Bhattacharya also wrote many notable poems, however, he became a household name for his novels. Other than Memsahib, "Minibus," "Matal," "Inqilab," "Emon Kalyan," "Prabesh Nishedh," "Clerk," "Via Dalhousie," "Hawker's Corner," "Rajdhani Express," "Anglo-Indian," "Darling," "Madam," "Gudhulia," "Akash Bhara Surya Tara," "Mughal Sarai Junction," "Cocktail," "Anurodher Ashor," "Yuvaan Nikunje," "Sesh Paranir Kari," "Harekrishna Jewellers," and "Pather Seshe" are some of his noteworthy books. Agencies















