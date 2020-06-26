Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:49 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Author Nimai Bhattacharya  passes away

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Eminent litterateur and journalist Nimai Bhattacharya has passed away. He was 89.
He breathed his last at 12:10pm IST on Thursday at his residence at Tallyganj of Kolkata, reports Indian daily Anandabazar Patrika.
He was suffering from old age complications. The eminent writer left behind three sons and two daughters. His wife passed away a few years ago.
Nimai Bhattacharya was born on April 10, 1931 in Shalikha of present Magura district. Later his family moved to Kolkata.
He had started his career as a journalist. His first novel was published in the weekly Amrita Bazar Patrika in 1963.
The prolific novelist has more than 150 books to his name and his most notable work is "Memsaheb."
A film was made based on the book on 1972, where Uttam Kumar and Aparna Sen played the lead roles.
Nimai Bhattacharya also wrote many notable poems, however, he became a household name for his novels. Other than Memsahib, "Minibus," "Matal," "Inqilab," "Emon Kalyan," "Prabesh Nishedh," "Clerk," "Via Dalhousie," "Hawker's Corner," "Rajdhani Express," "Anglo-Indian," "Darling," "Madam," "Gudhulia," "Akash Bhara Surya Tara," "Mughal Sarai Junction," "Cocktail," "Anurodher Ashor," "Yuvaan Nikunje," "Sesh Paranir Kari," "Harekrishna Jewellers," and "Pather Seshe" are some of his noteworthy books. Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Accused husband, father-in-law arrested
Kuwait sends MP Shahid to jail for 21 days
Author Nimai Bhattacharya  passes away
Passenger crisis grounds Biman, Pvt airlines operate few domestic flights
211 BCS admin cadre officials affected by C-19
Mobile courts cannot convict children: HC
Zafrullah questions govt’s coronavirus response
BD seeks UNSC’s bold steps to execute COP 21


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll reaches 488,740
Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny non-payment of Bangladesh workers
US sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases
Gun battle over El Chapo legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Israel, UAE to join forces to fight coronavirus
Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge on COVID-19 hit
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Former Islamic Foundation DG Shamim Afzal passes away
Most Read News
Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic
COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,600 in country
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry
Human trial of new virus vaccine begins in UK
Security guard strangled to death, 3 dacoits shot dead in Feni
First Online Fair on plastic, rubber goods starts June 29
Fire breaks out at BIRDEM General Hospital 2
73 BNP men die of coronavirus
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Eye specialist dies with virus symptom in Ctg hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft