Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:49 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Passenger crisis grounds Biman, Pvt airlines operate few domestic flights

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Despite offering attractive reductions in fares for travelling by air, the country's public and private airlines are continuing operations with limited passengers due to the fear of Coronavirus transmission and infection.
Although the two private operators - US Bangla Airlines and Novoair Airlines - are attracting some passengers with the offer of fare reductions, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag carrier, which has not offered any reduction, is not getting any passenger. As a result, it has cancelled almost all its flights beginning from June 1 this year after reopening its flight operations.
The Biman authority is not interested in getting involved in competition with the private operators by offering reduced fare to the passengers. Instead, it has focused on minimising losses through operating chartered flights to international destinations including a regular flight in Dhaka-London route every week.
It would help the authority to reduce daily losses and continue flight operations of the national flag carrier, Biman's Deputy General Manager Tahera Khandker told this correspondent on Thursday.
According to Biman officials, movement of domestic passengers has now reduced to the lowest level due to fear of coronavirus transmission. As a result, the private operators are also not getting adequate passengers for running their flights profitably. In this situation, most operators have reduced the number of flights to their regular destinations.
But, passengers intending to travel to three domestic destinations are not getting any trouble in catching flights. In this situation, Biman eyes international destinations and chartering of their aircraft to offset their deficit.
So, the authority has operated only one flight on June 1 this year in the last 25 days. It has already cancelled flights till June 27. According to schedule, it was supposed to run at least three flights every day in three domestic destinations-- Dhaka to Chattogram, Saidpur and Cox's Bazar.
Tahera told this correspondent, passengers are not facing any trouble. They are availing flights of private operators in lower price. Considering all these, Biman cannot reduce its fare and operate flights with a minimum number of passengers. So, it's eyeing on international routes.
When contacted, Novoair's Senior Manager (Marketing and Sales) AKM Mahfuzul Alam said although they have scope of operating flights with 70 per cent passengers of their capacity following the health guidelines, they are running with less than the target.
Due to inadequate passengers, it has also reduced number of flights. It is operating only 20 flights (up and down) in three domestic destinations against schedule of 56 every day, he added.
When contacted, US Bangla Airlines General Manager Kamrul Islam said they are also facing crisis of passengers even after offering reduced fare for travelling with them.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Accused husband, father-in-law arrested
Kuwait sends MP Shahid to jail for 21 days
Author Nimai Bhattacharya  passes away
Passenger crisis grounds Biman, Pvt airlines operate few domestic flights
211 BCS admin cadre officials affected by C-19
Mobile courts cannot convict children: HC
Zafrullah questions govt’s coronavirus response
BD seeks UNSC’s bold steps to execute COP 21


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll reaches 488,740
Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny non-payment of Bangladesh workers
US sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases
Gun battle over El Chapo legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Israel, UAE to join forces to fight coronavirus
Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge on COVID-19 hit
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Former Islamic Foundation DG Shamim Afzal passes away
Most Read News
Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic
COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,600 in country
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry
Human trial of new virus vaccine begins in UK
Security guard strangled to death, 3 dacoits shot dead in Feni
First Online Fair on plastic, rubber goods starts June 29
Fire breaks out at BIRDEM General Hospital 2
73 BNP men die of coronavirus
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Eye specialist dies with virus symptom in Ctg hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft