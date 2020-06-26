Passenger crisis grounds Biman, Pvt airlines operate few domestic flights





Although the two private operators - US Bangla Airlines and Novoair Airlines - are attracting some passengers with the offer of fare reductions, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag carrier, which has not offered any reduction, is not getting any passenger. As a result, it has cancelled almost all its flights beginning from June 1 this year after reopening its flight operations.

The Biman authority is not interested in getting involved in competition with the private operators by offering reduced fare to the passengers. Instead, it has focused on minimising losses through operating chartered flights to international destinations including a regular flight in Dhaka-London route every week.

It would help the authority to reduce daily losses and continue flight operations of the national flag carrier, Biman's Deputy General Manager Tahera Khandker told this correspondent on Thursday.

According to Biman officials, movement of domestic passengers has now reduced to the lowest level due to fear of coronavirus transmission. As a result, the private operators are also not getting adequate passengers for running their flights profitably. In this situation, most operators have reduced the number of flights to their regular destinations.

But, passengers intending to travel to three domestic destinations are not getting any trouble in catching flights. In this situation, Biman eyes international destinations and chartering of their aircraft to offset their deficit.

So, the authority has operated only one flight on June 1 this year in the last 25 days. It has already cancelled flights till June 27. According to schedule, it was supposed to run at least three flights every day in three domestic destinations-- Dhaka to Chattogram, Saidpur and Cox's Bazar.

Tahera told this correspondent, passengers are not facing any trouble. They are availing flights of private operators in lower price. Considering all these, Biman cannot reduce its fare and operate flights with a minimum number of passengers. So, it's eyeing on international routes.

When contacted, Novoair's Senior Manager (Marketing and Sales) AKM Mahfuzul Alam said although they have scope of operating flights with 70 per cent passengers of their capacity following the health guidelines, they are running with less than the target.

Due to inadequate passengers, it has also reduced number of flights. It is operating only 20 flights (up and down) in three domestic destinations against schedule of 56 every day, he added.

When contacted, US Bangla Airlines General Manager Kamrul Islam said they are also facing crisis of passengers even after offering reduced fare for travelling with them.















